Help to modify CSS in WordPress

I have looked for the Orkney font and downloaded it, but I find that it has four different files. Which one should I upload to do what you mentioned, or should I do it with all of them? If I want to add a second font, how should I do it?
To achieve the standard paragraph format I mentioned in the previous post, should I include something like the following in the CSS sheet?:
p {
font-family: orkney, serif;
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
Or are the “readable” size and justified alignment of paragraphs not defined?