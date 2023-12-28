Help to modify CSS in WordPress

Archibald: Archibald: The Orkney font is available to download from a number of websites

I have looked for the Orkney font and downloaded it, but I find that it has four different files. Which one should I upload to do what you mentioned, or should I do it with all of them? If I want to add a second font, how should I do it?

To achieve the standard paragraph format I mentioned in the previous post, should I include something like the following in the CSS sheet?:

p { font-family: orkney, serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; }

Or are the “readable” size and justified alignment of paragraphs not defined?