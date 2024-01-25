Modifying CSS in Wordpress theme

argosbcn: argosbcn: Could they be affecting the performance or SEO of the page?

Analysing your web page with Lighthouse within Google Chrome’s Developer Tools gives an excellent rating of 99/100. It is picking up that, for mobile width pages, the ‘search this site’ input element is overlapped by the magnifying glass graphic, both being interactive elements. It is not picking up any other SEO issues.

argosbcn: argosbcn: Is there any other element in the stylesheet preventing the text of the last post from appearing like the penultimate one without the need for inline CSS, giving it the same size and default justification?

You can use Developer Tools to inspect text (and other elements) Select the left-most icon on Developer Tool’s toolbar then hover over the text you wish to inspect. If you then click on selected text you will be able to see where the text gets its CSS from. I note in desktop view that the text listing the characteristics of the camera appears rather small. Develop tools shows font-size: 1.2em in this file:

https://www.fotov60.com/wp-content/litespeed/css/5dcb158dce52540584d3bae115f63f3c.css?ver=bf25a

and Developer Tools shows that computes to be 12px.

I am picking up that this file is not available:

https://www.fotov60.com/wp-content/themes/web%20fonts/orkney-regular-webfont.woff

(note the space character is invalid in a URL and has been replaced by %20).

There is a really staggering amount of CSS: in five files (I think) and inline. Your blog could be styled with a tiny fraction of this CSS if coded without WordPress.