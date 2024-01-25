Modifying CSS in Wordpress theme

Could they be affecting the performance or SEO of the page?
I have a problem with the text displayed in the article post. In the CSS, I’ve included these styles to format it by default, but on its desktop version, the text appears very small. Is there any other element in the stylesheet preventing the text of the last post from appearing like the penultimate one without the need for inline CSS, giving it the same size and default justification? [Link to stylesheet]
Analysing your web page with Lighthouse within Google Chrome’s Developer Tools gives an excellent rating of 99/100. It is picking up that, for mobile width pages, the ‘search this site’ input element is overlapped by the magnifying glass graphic, both being interactive elements. It is not picking up any other SEO issues.
You can use Developer Tools to inspect text (and other elements) Select the left-most icon on Developer Tool’s toolbar then hover over the text you wish to inspect. If you then click on selected text you will be able to see where the text gets its CSS from. I note in desktop view that the text listing the characteristics of the camera appears rather small. Develop tools shows font-size: 1.2em in this file: https://www.fotov60.com/wp-content/litespeed/css/5dcb158dce52540584d3bae115f63f3c.css?ver=bf25a
and Developer Tools shows that computes to be 12px.
I am picking up that this file is not available: https://www.fotov60.com/wp-content/themes/web%20fonts/orkney-regular-webfont.woff
(note the space character is invalid in a URL and has been replaced by %20).
There is a really staggering amount of CSS: in five files (I think) and inline. Your blog could be styled with a tiny fraction of this CSS if coded without WordPress.
That’s why I left the direct link to the original CSS https://www.fotov60.com/wp-content/themes/fotov60/style.css?ver=4.4 because Litespeed minified and chunked it to optimize it for site speed, making it hard to view the content correctly. In the link at the end of my previous post, you’ll find the single CSS file instead of the 5 created by Litespeed, allowing you to see all the styles applied at once. If not, using Developer tools directly on the already optimized website can be confusing regarding the origin of the CSS.
To fix the font issue, would you recommend changing the folder name containing it to ‘webfont,’ without spaces, to avoid this problem?
Once the text issue is resolved, I’d like to reduce the size of this file, but I’m unsure where to start as it handles presenting the mobile view of the WordPress theme, and I’m afraid of breaking it.
If I want to be able to use Developer tools directly, I have to enter this other URL https://www.fotov60.com/?LSCWP_CTRL=before_optm to prevent Litespeed’s work on the CSS, and then truly see where each element comes from, as I mentioned in my previous post, it’s in that CSS stylesheet I shared the link to. The issue is that I don’t know what to modify to make it look as I expect, as I thought I was doing it right, and apparently something interferes with the final result.
This is an example of how I would like the text to look. I think I’ve already achieved it with the headings, but with the rest of the text is where I encounter problems. I managed to style the example text through inline CSS, but what I’m interested in is that it is well defined in my CSS stylesheet so that inline styling is not necessary. The latest post visible on my blog is the one to which I haven’t applied any inline styles, and it doesn’t display correctly. To view its CSS correctly through Developer tools, you need to visit the blog through this link https://www.fotov60.com/?LSCWP_CTRL=before_optm to prevent the Litespeed plugin in WordPress from modifying the CSS.
Is Orkney a good choice for titles and texts, or is it better to use Raleway for the text?
It’s possible that there are duplicated parts and/or disordered code, but a freelance developer added responsive functionality through CSS to a theme I was using before and wanted to keep. I had previously “fixed” small issues I had come across. Can you think of a way to streamline the code without the risk of “breaking” something?
At the moment, I’ve identified some things that I believe I don’t use on my blog. If you can confirm that I can safely delete them, I would appreciate it.
Font family ‘Orkney’ is being used OK, so I wonder if file orkney-regular-webfont.woff is corrupt in some way. At least it does not look like the space in the URL is causing the issue.
On your Hasselblad blog, Developer Tools (I’m using Firefox) is showing the text to be ‘Orkney’ (as ‘orkneyregular’ has failed to download), 0.875rem (=14px), rgb(51, 51, 51). This is declared in lines 302 to 307 in style.css, with the color declared as a default for the body on line 34.
The text in your screenshot above seems to be 20px (=1.25rem) and may be black, not dark grey . . . . as far as I can tell from the screenshot.
When looking at any website, I usually take no notice of what the text looks like. Perhaps that is just a personal thing and that I am not very observant. I think many website designers pay much too much attention to appearance details and often not enought attention to text content, image content and navigation. Reading your blog, I would not have been aware that the text is anything other than ordinary sans-serif.
As mentioned a while ago, I am surprised the subheading text of your blog appears in a larger font than the main heading text.
Reducing some CSS is going to make no noticeable difference. Even though style.css alone runs to 2490 lines of code, your total CSS (not only style.css) is only 8.2% of your page load size (with Litespeed).
You can view the content of the screenshot directly on the blog in the second post on the main page to see its actual relative size. I don’t think inline CSS would be very useful for determining its size since it’s only defined as <p class="has-text-align-justify has-medium-font-size">, and I can’t find its equivalent in em or rem.
The CSS you mention is the following, right?
font-size: 62.5%;
font-family: orkneyregular, Orkney, Raleway, Sans-Serif;
background: url("images/bg.jpg") top center no-repeat #bcc5c1 !important;
color: #333;
text-align: center;
margin: 0 0 20px 0;
padding: 0;
}
p {
font-family: orkneyregular, Orkney, Raleway;
font-size: 0.875rem;
font-style: normal;
text-align: justify;
}
What do I modify in them to make it correct?
I think you’re right about this, because otherwise, the rest of the fonts wouldn’t load being in the same folder, right? Maybe the best option is to remove that font and its loading in the CSS? With the Orkney font available in all other formats, I can do without orkneyregular, which is in WOFF format, I believe.
Speaking of fonts, is it good to load bold, italic versions, etc… or is the regular version enough?