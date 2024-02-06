Having trouble integrating the various parts for a Stripe subscription order form on WordPress

PHP
1

I’m attempting to integrate Stripe for the first time, on a WordPress site. This is what I’ve done so far:

  1. Downloaded the Stripe library and put it under the folder structure shown in the picture.
    2024.02.06 005139
    2024.02.06 005139493×687 54.8 KB
  2. stripe-php-files.php shown in the pic has this code:
require_once 'stripe/init.php';
use Stripe\Stripe;
add_action('init', function() {
Stripe::setApiKey('pk_test_aaa111etc);
//ShowMsgBox ("Stripe API key set"); THIS HAS APPEARED
});`
  1. Created a submit button:
<form method="POST">
	  <!--Add a hidden field with the LOOKUP_KEY of your price:-->
      <input type="hidden" name="lookup_key" value="C29-S0-M" />
      <button type="submit" name="trigCheckout01" style="color:green">Pay monthly</button>
</form>
  1. This code runs on the submit button:
function fnCheckout01 ($atts) {
   //ShowMsgBox ("Running fnCheckout01...");  THIS APPEARED
   require_once(ABSPATH . 'wp-config.php');
   global $wpdb;
   $wpdb->show_errors(); // this will debug any sql errors onto the webpage  
   if (isset($_POST['TrigCheckout01'])) {        
	   //TrigCheckout01 is the name of the submit btn<br>";
$stripe = new \Stripe\StripeClient(
'pk_test_aaa111etc'
);

$checkout_session = \Stripe\Checkout\Session::create([
    'success_url' => 'https://abc.net/new-subscription-success/',
    'cancel_url' => 'https://abc.net/checkout-cancelled/',
    'line_items' => [
        [
            'quantity' => 1,
        ],
    ],
    'mode' => 'subscription',
]);
}// ends fn

My product catalogue has a subscription item with two prices, the monthly one has key C29-S0-M and the annual one has key C29-S0-Y.
On clicking the button, nothing happens – no ‘how do you want to pay’ form, no redirect to success html.
Please could you review what I’ve done and tell me:

  1. How can the submit button use the key from stripe-php-files.php so I have only one place to update it when I go live?
  2. How can the function use the lookup_key from the button?
  3. How do I retrieve a payment error code?
    Thank you for any assistance.