Having trouble integrating the various parts for a Stripe subscription order form on WordPress

I’m attempting to integrate Stripe for the first time, on a WordPress site. This is what I’ve done so far:

Downloaded the Stripe library and put it under the folder structure shown in the picture. stripe-php-files.php shown in the pic has this code:

require_once 'stripe/init.php'; use Stripe\Stripe; add_action('init', function() { Stripe::setApiKey('pk_test_aaa111etc); //ShowMsgBox ("Stripe API key set"); THIS HAS APPEARED });`

Created a submit button:

<form method="POST"> <!--Add a hidden field with the LOOKUP_KEY of your price:--> <input type="hidden" name="lookup_key" value="C29-S0-M" /> <button type="submit" name="trigCheckout01" style="color:green">Pay monthly</button> </form>

This code runs on the submit button:

function fnCheckout01 ($atts) { //ShowMsgBox ("Running fnCheckout01..."); THIS APPEARED require_once(ABSPATH . 'wp-config.php'); global $wpdb; $wpdb->show_errors(); // this will debug any sql errors onto the webpage if (isset($_POST['TrigCheckout01'])) { //TrigCheckout01 is the name of the submit btn<br>"; $stripe = new \Stripe\StripeClient( 'pk_test_aaa111etc' ); $checkout_session = \Stripe\Checkout\Session::create([ 'success_url' => 'https://abc.net/new-subscription-success/', 'cancel_url' => 'https://abc.net/checkout-cancelled/', 'line_items' => [ [ 'quantity' => 1, ], ], 'mode' => 'subscription', ]); }// ends fn

My product catalogue has a subscription item with two prices, the monthly one has key C29-S0-M and the annual one has key C29-S0-Y.

On clicking the button, nothing happens – no ‘how do you want to pay’ form, no redirect to success html.

Please could you review what I’ve done and tell me: