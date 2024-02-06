Having trouble integrating the various parts for a Stripe subscription order form on WordPress

I’m attempting to integrate Stripe for the first time, on a WordPress site. This is what I’ve done so far:
- Downloaded the Stripe library and put it under the folder structure shown in the picture.
- stripe-php-files.php shown in the pic has this code:
require_once 'stripe/init.php';
use Stripe\Stripe;
add_action('init', function() {
Stripe::setApiKey('pk_test_aaa111etc);
//ShowMsgBox ("Stripe API key set"); THIS HAS APPEARED
});`
- Created a submit button:
<form method="POST">
<!--Add a hidden field with the LOOKUP_KEY of your price:-->
<input type="hidden" name="lookup_key" value="C29-S0-M" />
<button type="submit" name="trigCheckout01" style="color:green">Pay monthly</button>
</form>
- This code runs on the submit button:
function fnCheckout01 ($atts) {
//ShowMsgBox ("Running fnCheckout01..."); THIS APPEARED
require_once(ABSPATH . 'wp-config.php');
global $wpdb;
$wpdb->show_errors(); // this will debug any sql errors onto the webpage
if (isset($_POST['TrigCheckout01'])) {
//TrigCheckout01 is the name of the submit btn<br>";
$stripe = new \Stripe\StripeClient(
'pk_test_aaa111etc'
);
$checkout_session = \Stripe\Checkout\Session::create([
'success_url' => 'https://abc.net/new-subscription-success/',
'cancel_url' => 'https://abc.net/checkout-cancelled/',
'line_items' => [
[
'quantity' => 1,
],
],
'mode' => 'subscription',
]);
}// ends fn
My product catalogue has a subscription item with two prices, the monthly one has key C29-S0-M and the annual one has key C29-S0-Y.
On clicking the button, nothing happens – no ‘how do you want to pay’ form, no redirect to success html.
Please could you review what I’ve done and tell me:
- How can the submit button use the key from stripe-php-files.php so I have only one place to update it when I go live?
- How can the function use the lookup_key from the button?
- How do I retrieve a payment error code?
Thank you for any assistance.