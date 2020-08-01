Have you ever been paid in cryptocurrency?

I do not know much either but I think Blockchain.com is a wallet you can use. It takes time to create an account there because money is involved; they must validate you and such. Create an account and verify that it works. The following might be other possibilities but I know nothing about them.

It is unfortunate you have not been paid yet. The value of Bitcoins have gone up this week; what was worth about $9K is now worth nearly $12K, about where it was a year ago. You can use CoinDesk to check on the value of Bitcoins.