Have you ever been paid in cryptocurrency?

Hey there! I’m a newbie over here and wanna ask your opinion on being paid in crypto. Have you even received payment in crypto? The issue is that I was offered to get paid in Bitcoin by one of my clients. Is that ok? I have to setup a crypto wallet to get it, right? Any advices pls
I do not know much either but I think Blockchain.com is a wallet you can use. It takes time to create an account there because money is involved; they must validate you and such. Create an account and verify that it works. The following might be other possibilities but I know nothing about them.
It is unfortunate you have not been paid yet. The value of Bitcoins have gone up this week; what was worth about $9K is now worth nearly $12K, about where it was a year ago. You can use CoinDesk to check on the value of Bitcoins.