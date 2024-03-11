The curtain is not viewable on the screen,

Trying to understand what I am forgetting to do. https://jsfiddle.net/wc219mnx/6/
I thought I was doing this right.
.containerB {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
padding: 8px 8px;
position: fixed;
/* z-index: 99;*/
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
overflow: auto;
/* Enable scroll if needed */
--units: 8px;
--brick1: #222;
--brick2: #222;
--lines: #121212;
--gp-ln: 50%/calc(var(--units) * 10) calc(var(--units) * 5);
--gp-cn: 50%/calc(var(--units) * 5) calc(var(--units) * 5);
height: 100vh;
background:
repeating-conic-gradient(from 90deg at 95% 55%, var(--lines) 0% 25%, #fff0 0% 100%) var(--gp-cn),
repeating-linear-gradient(180deg, var(--lines) 0 5%, #fff0 0 50%, var(--lines) 0 55%, var(--brick2) 0 100%) var(--gp-ln),
repeating-linear-gradient(90deg, var(--brick1) 0 47.5%, var(--lines) 0 50%, var(--brick1) 0 97.5%, var(--lines) 0 100%) var(--gp-ln);
}
.outer-containerB.hide {
display: none;
}
.video-containerC.hide {
display: none;
}
.video-containerC {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 640px;
border: 21px solid;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
position: relative;
padding: 1px;
}
.video-containerC::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 1px solid;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}
.video-containerC::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
top: 0;
border: 1px solid #0059dd;
z-index: 2;
pointer-events: none;
/* just in case*/
}
.curtain-leftE,
.curtain-rightE {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
top: 0%;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
transition: all ease 8s;
transition-delay: 1s;
}
.curtain-leftE {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.curtain-rightE {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.curtain-leftE::before,
.curtain-rightE::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-color: #121212;
/*background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;*/
}
.curtain-rightE::before {
left: -100%;
}
.video-containerC.slide .curtain-leftE {
transform: translateX(-100%);
}
.video-containerC.slide .curtain-rightE {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
.curtain-leftE p,
.curtain-rightE p {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
margin: 0;
pointer-events: none;
color: #0059dd;
display: flex;
text-align: center;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
z-index: 1;
/* adjust to put on top of arrow*/
font-size: 7.031vw;
/*1280 60px*/
white-space: nowrap;
}
.curtain-rightE p {
left: -100%;
}
html
<div class="outer-containerB hide">
<div class="containerB">
<div class="video-containerC">
<button class="exitE exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapB">
<div class="video playk"></div>
</div>
<div class="curtain-leftE">
<p>some textB</p>
</div>
<div class="curtain-rightE">
<p>some textB</p>
</div>
</div>
<div class="playk"></div>
</div>
js:
function resetPage() {
hideContainer(".containerPageB")
//showCurtain("-container");
showContainer(".outer-containerB");
removePlayer();
const container = document.querySelector(".video-containerC");
container.classList.add("slide");
}
function exitClickHandler() {
resetPage();
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
loadPlayer.add(".playk", {
videoId: "CHahce95B1g"
});
}
const exitButton = document.querySelector(".exitD");
exitButton.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
}());