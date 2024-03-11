The curtain is not viewable on the screen,

HTML & CSS
1

Trying to understand what I am forgetting to do. https://jsfiddle.net/wc219mnx/6/

I thought I was doing this right.

.containerB {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-content: center;
  padding: 8px 8px;
  position: fixed;
 /* z-index: 99;*/
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  overflow: auto;
  /* Enable scroll if needed */
  --units: 8px;
  --brick1: #222;
  --brick2: #222;
  --lines: #121212;
  --gp-ln: 50%/calc(var(--units) * 10) calc(var(--units) * 5);
  --gp-cn: 50%/calc(var(--units) * 5) calc(var(--units) * 5);
  height: 100vh;
  background:
    repeating-conic-gradient(from 90deg at 95% 55%, var(--lines) 0% 25%, #fff0 0% 100%) var(--gp-cn),
    repeating-linear-gradient(180deg, var(--lines) 0 5%, #fff0 0 50%, var(--lines) 0 55%, var(--brick2) 0 100%) var(--gp-ln),
    repeating-linear-gradient(90deg, var(--brick1) 0 47.5%, var(--lines) 0 50%, var(--brick1) 0 97.5%, var(--lines) 0 100%) var(--gp-ln);
}

.outer-containerB.hide {
  display: none;
}

.video-containerC.hide {
  display: none;
}

.video-containerC {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 640px;
  border: 21px solid;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  position: relative;
  padding: 1px;
}

.video-containerC::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  top: -2px;
  left: -2px;
  right: -2px;
  bottom: -2px;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 1px solid;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}

.video-containerC::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  top: 0;
  border: 1px solid #0059dd;
  z-index: 2;
  pointer-events: none;
  /* just in case*/
}


.curtain-leftE,
.curtain-rightE {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
  top: 0%;
  /*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: center;*/
  overflow: hidden;
  transition: all ease 8s;
  transition-delay: 1s;
}

.curtain-leftE {
  left: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}

.curtain-rightE {
  right: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}

.curtain-leftE::before,
.curtain-rightE::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-color: #121212;
  /*background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: 0 0;*/
}

.curtain-rightE::before {
  left: -100%;
}

.video-containerC.slide .curtain-leftE {
  transform: translateX(-100%);
}

.video-containerC.slide .curtain-rightE {
  transform: translateX(100%);
}

.curtain-leftE p,
.curtain-rightE p {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  margin: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
  color: #0059dd;
  display: flex;
  text-align: center;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  z-index: 1;
  /* adjust to put on top of arrow*/
  font-size: 7.031vw;
  /*1280 60px*/
  white-space: nowrap;
}

.curtain-rightE p {
  left: -100%;

}

html

<div class="outer-containerB hide">

  <div class="containerB">
    <div class="video-containerC">
      <button class="exitE exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
      <div class="ratio-keeper">

        <div class="wrapB">
          <div class="video playk"></div>
        </div>

        <div class="curtain-leftE">
          <p>some textB</p>
        </div>
        <div class="curtain-rightE">
          <p>some textB</p>
        </div>

      </div>
      <div class="playk"></div>
    </div>

js:

function resetPage() {
    hideContainer(".containerPageB")
    //showCurtain("-container");
    showContainer(".outer-containerB");
    removePlayer();
    const container = document.querySelector(".video-containerC");
  container.classList.add("slide");
     
  }

  function exitClickHandler() {
    resetPage();
    window.scrollTo(0, 0);

    loadPlayer.add(".playk", {
      videoId: "CHahce95B1g"
    });

  }
  const exitButton = document.querySelector(".exitD");
  exitButton.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);

}());