The curtain is not viewable on the screen,

Trying to understand what I am forgetting to do. https://jsfiddle.net/wc219mnx/6/

I thought I was doing this right.

.containerB { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-content: center; padding: 8px 8px; position: fixed; /* z-index: 99;*/ left: 0; right: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; overflow: auto; /* Enable scroll if needed */ --units: 8px; --brick1: #222; --brick2: #222; --lines: #121212; --gp-ln: 50%/calc(var(--units) * 10) calc(var(--units) * 5); --gp-cn: 50%/calc(var(--units) * 5) calc(var(--units) * 5); height: 100vh; background: repeating-conic-gradient(from 90deg at 95% 55%, var(--lines) 0% 25%, #fff0 0% 100%) var(--gp-cn), repeating-linear-gradient(180deg, var(--lines) 0 5%, #fff0 0 50%, var(--lines) 0 55%, var(--brick2) 0 100%) var(--gp-ln), repeating-linear-gradient(90deg, var(--brick1) 0 47.5%, var(--lines) 0 50%, var(--brick1) 0 97.5%, var(--lines) 0 100%) var(--gp-ln); } .outer-containerB.hide { display: none; } .video-containerC.hide { display: none; } .video-containerC { flex: 1 0 0; margin: auto; max-width: 640px; border: 21px solid; border-radius: 3.2px; border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010; position: relative; padding: 1px; } .video-containerC::before { content: ""; position: absolute; top: -2px; left: -2px; right: -2px; bottom: -2px; background: #0a0a0a; border: 1px solid; border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010; } .video-containerC::after { content: ""; position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; top: 0; border: 1px solid #0059dd; z-index: 2; pointer-events: none; /* just in case*/ } .curtain-leftE, .curtain-rightE { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 50%; top: 0%; /*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600"); background-size: cover; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center;*/ overflow: hidden; transition: all ease 8s; transition-delay: 1s; } .curtain-leftE { left: 0; /*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/ } .curtain-rightE { right: 0; /*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/ } .curtain-leftE::before, .curtain-rightE::before { content: ""; position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 200%; top: 0; left: 0; background-color: #121212; /*background-size: cover; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: 0 0;*/ } .curtain-rightE::before { left: -100%; } .video-containerC.slide .curtain-leftE { transform: translateX(-100%); } .video-containerC.slide .curtain-rightE { transform: translateX(100%); } .curtain-leftE p, .curtain-rightE p { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 200%; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0; pointer-events: none; color: #0059dd; display: flex; text-align: center; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif; z-index: 1; /* adjust to put on top of arrow*/ font-size: 7.031vw; /*1280 60px*/ white-space: nowrap; } .curtain-rightE p { left: -100%; }

html

<div class="outer-containerB hide"> <div class="containerB"> <div class="video-containerC"> <button class="exitE exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button> <div class="ratio-keeper"> <div class="wrapB"> <div class="video playk"></div> </div> <div class="curtain-leftE"> <p>some textB</p> </div> <div class="curtain-rightE"> <p>some textB</p> </div> </div> <div class="playk"></div> </div>

js: