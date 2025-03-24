Handling the html text with checkbox selection

I have a scenario where selecting a checkbox for
Testing sample switches the radio button to option A and unchecking the checked checkbox switches back the radio button to option B as shown in the code snippet below. By default, option B is selected.
My question: When
Testing Sample checkbox is checked, in addition to switching the option to A from B (which is already happening in the jsfiddle below), I want to update the text of html as well from
A. Some text goes here to the one defined in the variable
choiceAHtml. However, I’m little confused here as I’m dealing with the table cell element so how should I select this part of table
<td> A. Some text goes here</td> in order to update the text dynamically using jQuery or javascript?