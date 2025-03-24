Handling the html text with checkbox selection

I have a scenario where selecting a checkbox for Testing sample switches the radio button to option A and unchecking the checked checkbox switches back the radio button to option B as shown in the code snippet below. By default, option B is selected.

My question: When Testing Sample checkbox is checked, in addition to switching the option to A from B (which is already happening in the jsfiddle below), I want to update the text of html as well from A. Some text goes here to the one defined in the variable choiceAHtml. However, I’m little confused here as I’m dealing with the table cell element so how should I select this part of table <td> A. Some text goes here</td> in order to update the text dynamically using jQuery or javascript?

Here’s my JSFiddle

Jquery selectors operate on any valid CSS definition for an element.
$("someCSSSelectorHere")

Without seeing all of the HTML in-situ, it’s going to be difficult to give an accurate CSS selector that would find that specific cell. The HTML you’ve got in your example is… malformed? Tables inside tables?

(I suspect you’d do well to let one of the CSS gurus loose on your site and let them give you recommendations…probably along the lines of replacing tables with divs. But that’s beyond the scope of this thread)

The easiest solution would be to give that td an ID, and then reference it like you have the other things with ID’s in your javascript.