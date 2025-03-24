Handling the html text with checkbox selection

I have a scenario where selecting a checkbox for Testing sample switches the radio button to option A and unchecking the checked checkbox switches back the radio button to option B as shown in the code snippet below. By default, option B is selected.

My question: When Testing Sample checkbox is checked, in addition to switching the option to A from B (which is already happening in the jsfiddle below), I want to update the text of html as well from A. Some text goes here to the one defined in the variable choiceAHtml . However, I’m little confused here as I’m dealing with the table cell element so how should I select this part of table <td> A. Some text goes here</td> in order to update the text dynamically using jQuery or javascript?

Here’s my JSFiddle