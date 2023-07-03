Handling of cart session and user

Hi Team

I need some help when add to cart is called, must hold that item to cart. So when new user login and continue to shop it must hold that item to the cart. Currently i am stuck there, cart session is called but not hold that item either when new user login.

<?php session_start(); require_once 'dbconn.php'; if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') { $itemId = $_POST['itemId']; // Check if the user is logged in if (isset($_SESSION['id'])) { $userId = $_SESSION['id']; // Add the item to the cart in the database $query = "INSERT INTO cart (id, product_name) VALUES (:id, :product_name)"; $stmt = $db->prepare($query); $stmt->bindParam(':id', $userId); $stmt->bindParam(':product_name', $product_name); $stmt->execute(); // Return a success response with the updated cart item count $cartItemCount = getCartItemCount($db, $userId); $response = array( 'status' => 'success', 'cartItemCount' => $cartItemCount ); } else { // User is not logged in $response = array('status' => 'login_required'); } // Send the JSON response header('Content-Type: application/json'); echo json_encode($response); } // Function to get the count of items in the cart for a specific user function getCartItemCount($db, $userId) { $query = "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM cart WHERE id = :id"; $stmt = $db->prepare($query); $stmt->bindParam(':id', $userId); $stmt->execute(); return $stmt->fetchColumn(); } ?>

<?php session_start();

$dbHost = 'localhost'; $dbName = 'ecommerce_store'; $dbUser = 'root'; $dbPass = ''; try { $pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$dbHost;dbname=$dbName", $dbUser, $dbPass); $pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); } catch(PDOException $e) { echo "Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage(); exit; } if (isset($_POST['email']) && isset($_POST['password'])) { $email = $_POST['email']; $password = $_POST['password']; $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE email = :email"); $stmt->execute(['email' => $email]); $user = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); if ($user && password_verify($password, $user['password'])) { // valid credentials, store user session $_SESSION['user'] = $user; $_SESSION['logged_in'] = true; // set logged_in to true header("Location: shopping.php"); exit(); } else { // invalid credentials echo "failure"; } }

<a href="" class="btn border"> <i class="fas fa-shopping-cart text-primary"></i> <span class="badge"id="cart-badge">0</span> </a> <div class="card-footer d-flex justify-content-between bg-light border"> <a href="" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0"><i class="fas fa-eye text-primary mr-1"></i>View Detail</a> <a href="" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 add-to-cart-btn" data-id="1"><i class="fas fa-shopping-cart text-primary mr-1"></i>Add To Cart</a> </div>