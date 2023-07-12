Login to checkout: Adding item to cart

PHP
1

Hi Team

I want to find a way, if am adding an item(products.php) does that fine, but now i need to find from the login.php logic where if myself as a user when successfully login. I can still continue to checkout page having that item on the cart. How can i achieve this?

// cart.php

<?php
  session_start();
  
?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="author" content="Sahil Kumar">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
  <title>Cart</title>
  <!----Boostrap cdn libraries---->
	<!-- Google Web Fonts -->
    <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com">
    <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Poppins:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> 

    <!-- Font Awesome -->
    <link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/5.10.0/css/all.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

    <!-- Libraries Stylesheet -->
    <link href="lib/owlcarousel/assets/owl.carousel.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

    <!-- Customized Bootstrap Stylesheet -->
    <link href="css/style.css" rel="stylesheet">
    <link href="css/register-messages.css" rel="stylesheet">
  
</head>

<body>
  <nav class="navbar navbar-expand-md bg-green navbar-green">
    <!-- Brand -->
    <a class="navbar-brand" href="index.php"><i class="fas fa-mobile-alt"></i>&nbsp;&nbsp;E Shopper</a>
    <!-- Toggler/collapsibe Button -->
    <button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#collapsibleNavbar">
      <span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span>
    </button>
    <!-- Navbar links -->
    <div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="collapsibleNavbar">
      <ul class="navbar-nav ml-auto">
        <li class="nav-item">
          <a class="nav-link active" href="index.php"><i class="fas fa-mobile-alt mr-2"></i>Products</a>
        </li>
        <li class="nav-item">
          <a class="nav-link" href="#"><i class="fas fa-th-list mr-2"></i>Categories</a>
        </li>
        <li class="nav-item">
          <a class="nav-link" href="checkout.php"><i class="fas fa-money-check-alt mr-2"></i>Checkout</a>
        </li>
        <li class="nav-item">
          <a class="nav-link" href="cart.php"><i class="fas fa-shopping-cart"></i> <span id="cart-item" class="badge badge-danger"></span></a>
        </li>
      </ul>
    </div>
  </nav>

  <div class="container">
    <div class="row justify-content-center">
      <div class="col-lg-10">
        <div style="display:<?php if (isset($_SESSION['showAlert'])) {
  echo $_SESSION['showAlert'];
} else {
  echo 'none';
} unset($_SESSION['showAlert']); ?>" class="alert alert-success alert-dismissible mt-3">
          <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="alert">&times;</button>
          <strong><?php if (isset($_SESSION['message'])) {
  echo $_SESSION['message'];
} unset($_SESSION['showAlert']); ?></strong>
        </div>
        <div class="table-responsive mt-2">
          <table class="table table-bordered table-striped text-center">
            <thead>
              <tr>
                <td colspan="7">
                  <h4 class="text-center text-info m-0">Products in your cart!</h4>
                </td>
              </tr>
              <tr>
                <th>ID</th>
                <th>Image</th>
                <th>Product Name</th>
                <th>Price</th>
                <th>Quantity</th>
                <th>Total Price</th>
                <th>
                  <a href="action.php?clear=all" class="badge-danger badge p-1" onclick="return confirm('Are you sure want to clear your cart?');"><i class="fas fa-trash"></i>&nbsp;&nbsp;Clear Cart</a>
                </th>
              </tr>
            </thead>
            <tbody>
			                              <?php
    require 'dbconn.php';
    $stmt = $conn->prepare('SELECT * FROM cart');
    $stmt->execute();
    $rows = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
    $grand_total = 0;
    foreach ($rows as $row):
        // Access the data using $row['column_name']
        $productID = $row['id'];
        $productName = $row['product_name'];
        $productPrice = floatval($row['product_price']);
        $total_price = $productPrice * $row['qty'];
        $grand_total += $total_price;
        ?>
        <tr>
            <td><?= $row['id'] ?></td>
            <input type="hidden" class="pid" value="<?= $row['id'] ?>">
            <td><img src="<?= $row['product_image'] ?>" width="50"></td>
            <td><?= $row['product_name'] ?></td>
            <td>
                <i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i>&nbsp;&nbsp;<?= number_format($productPrice, 2); ?>
            </td>
            <input type="hidden" class="pprice" value="<?= $productPrice ?>">
            <td>
                <input type="number" class="form-control itemQty" value="<?= $row['qty'] ?>" style="width: 75px;">
            </td>
            <td><i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i>&nbsp;&nbsp;<?= number_format($total_price, 2); ?></td>
            <td>
                <a href="action.php?remove=<?= $row['id'] ?>" class="text-danger lead" onclick="return confirm('Are you sure you want to remove this item?');"><i class="fas fa-trash-alt"></i></a>
            </td>
        </tr>
    <?php endforeach; ?>
    
    <tr>
        <td colspan="3">
            <a href="products.php" class="btn btn-success"><i class="fas fa-cart-plus"></i>&nbsp;&nbsp;Continue Shopping</a>
        </td>
        <td colspan="2"><b>Grand Total</b></td>
        <td><b><i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i>&nbsp;&nbsp;<?= number_format($grand_total, 2); ?></b></td>
        <td>
		
  <?php if (isset($_SESSION['username'])): ?>
    <a class="nav-link" href="checkout.php"><i class="fas fa-money-check-alt mr-2"></i>Checkout</a>
  <?php else: ?>
    <a class="nav-link" href="login.php"><i class="fas fa-sign-in-alt mr-2"></i>Login to Checkout</a>
  <?php endif; ?>


        </td>
    </tr>					
            </tbody>
          </table>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>

//cart_view.php

<body class="hold-transition skin-blue layout-top-nav">
<div class="wrapper">

	<?php include 'includes/navbar.php'; ?>
	 
	  <div class="content-wrapper">
	    <div class="container">

	      <!-- Main content -->
	      <section class="content">
	        <div class="row">
	        	<div class="col-sm-9">
	        		<h1 class="page-header">YOUR CART</h1>
	        		<div class="box box-solid">
	        			<div class="box-body">
		        		<table class="table table-bordered">
		        			<thead>
		        				<th></th>
		        				<th>Photo</th>
		        				<th>Name</th>
		        				<th>Price</th>
		        				<th width="20%">Quantity</th>
		        				<th>Subtotal</th>
		        			</thead>
		        			<tbody id="tbody">
		        			</tbody>
		        		</table>
	        			</div>
	        		</div>
	        		<?php
	        			if(isset($_SESSION['user'])){
	        				echo "
	        					<div id='paypal-button'></div>
	        				";
	        			}
	        			else{
	        				echo "
	        					<h4>You need to <a href='login.php'>Login</a> to checkout.</h4>
	        				";
	        			}
	        		?>
	        	</div>
	        	<div class="col-sm-3">
	        		<?php include 'includes/sidebar.php'; ?>
	        	</div>
	        </div>
	      </section>
	     
	    </div>
	  </div>
  	<?php $pdo->close(); ?>