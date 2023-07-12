Login to checkout: Adding item to cart

Hi Team
I want to find a way, if am adding an item(products.php) does that fine, but now i need to find from the login.php logic where if myself as a user when successfully login. I can still continue to checkout page having that item on the cart. How can i achieve this?
// cart.php
<?php
session_start();
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="author" content="Sahil Kumar">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<title>Cart</title>
<!----Boostrap cdn libraries---->
<!-- Google Web Fonts -->
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Poppins:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Font Awesome -->
<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/5.10.0/css/all.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Libraries Stylesheet -->
<link href="lib/owlcarousel/assets/owl.carousel.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Customized Bootstrap Stylesheet -->
<link href="css/style.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="css/register-messages.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<nav class="navbar navbar-expand-md bg-green navbar-green">
<!-- Brand -->
<a class="navbar-brand" href="index.php"><i class="fas fa-mobile-alt"></i> E Shopper</a>
<!-- Toggler/collapsibe Button -->
<button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#collapsibleNavbar">
<span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span>
</button>
<!-- Navbar links -->
<div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="collapsibleNavbar">
<ul class="navbar-nav ml-auto">
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link active" href="index.php"><i class="fas fa-mobile-alt mr-2"></i>Products</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="#"><i class="fas fa-th-list mr-2"></i>Categories</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="checkout.php"><i class="fas fa-money-check-alt mr-2"></i>Checkout</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="cart.php"><i class="fas fa-shopping-cart"></i> <span id="cart-item" class="badge badge-danger"></span></a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</nav>
<div class="container">
<div class="row justify-content-center">
<div class="col-lg-10">
<div style="display:<?php if (isset($_SESSION['showAlert'])) {
echo $_SESSION['showAlert'];
} else {
echo 'none';
} unset($_SESSION['showAlert']); ?>" class="alert alert-success alert-dismissible mt-3">
<button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="alert">×</button>
<strong><?php if (isset($_SESSION['message'])) {
echo $_SESSION['message'];
} unset($_SESSION['showAlert']); ?></strong>
</div>
<div class="table-responsive mt-2">
<table class="table table-bordered table-striped text-center">
<thead>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">
<h4 class="text-center text-info m-0">Products in your cart!</h4>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>ID</th>
<th>Image</th>
<th>Product Name</th>
<th>Price</th>
<th>Quantity</th>
<th>Total Price</th>
<th>
<a href="action.php?clear=all" class="badge-danger badge p-1" onclick="return confirm('Are you sure want to clear your cart?');"><i class="fas fa-trash"></i> Clear Cart</a>
</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php
require 'dbconn.php';
$stmt = $conn->prepare('SELECT * FROM cart');
$stmt->execute();
$rows = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
$grand_total = 0;
foreach ($rows as $row):
// Access the data using $row['column_name']
$productID = $row['id'];
$productName = $row['product_name'];
$productPrice = floatval($row['product_price']);
$total_price = $productPrice * $row['qty'];
$grand_total += $total_price;
?>
<tr>
<td><?= $row['id'] ?></td>
<input type="hidden" class="pid" value="<?= $row['id'] ?>">
<td><img src="<?= $row['product_image'] ?>" width="50"></td>
<td><?= $row['product_name'] ?></td>
<td>
<i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i> <?= number_format($productPrice, 2); ?>
</td>
<input type="hidden" class="pprice" value="<?= $productPrice ?>">
<td>
<input type="number" class="form-control itemQty" value="<?= $row['qty'] ?>" style="width: 75px;">
</td>
<td><i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i> <?= number_format($total_price, 2); ?></td>
<td>
<a href="action.php?remove=<?= $row['id'] ?>" class="text-danger lead" onclick="return confirm('Are you sure you want to remove this item?');"><i class="fas fa-trash-alt"></i></a>
</td>
</tr>
<?php endforeach; ?>
<tr>
<td colspan="3">
<a href="products.php" class="btn btn-success"><i class="fas fa-cart-plus"></i> Continue Shopping</a>
</td>
<td colspan="2"><b>Grand Total</b></td>
<td><b><i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i> <?= number_format($grand_total, 2); ?></b></td>
<td>
<?php if (isset($_SESSION['username'])): ?>
<a class="nav-link" href="checkout.php"><i class="fas fa-money-check-alt mr-2"></i>Checkout</a>
<?php else: ?>
<a class="nav-link" href="login.php"><i class="fas fa-sign-in-alt mr-2"></i>Login to Checkout</a>
<?php endif; ?>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
//cart_view.php
<body class="hold-transition skin-blue layout-top-nav">
<div class="wrapper">
<?php include 'includes/navbar.php'; ?>
<div class="content-wrapper">
<div class="container">
<!-- Main content -->
<section class="content">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-9">
<h1 class="page-header">YOUR CART</h1>
<div class="box box-solid">
<div class="box-body">
<table class="table table-bordered">
<thead>
<th></th>
<th>Photo</th>
<th>Name</th>
<th>Price</th>
<th width="20%">Quantity</th>
<th>Subtotal</th>
</thead>
<tbody id="tbody">
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
<?php
if(isset($_SESSION['user'])){
echo "
<div id='paypal-button'></div>
";
}
else{
echo "
<h4>You need to <a href='login.php'>Login</a> to checkout.</h4>
";
}
?>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-3">
<?php include 'includes/sidebar.php'; ?>
</div>
</div>
</section>
</div>
</div>
<?php $pdo->close(); ?>