Login to checkout: Adding item to cart

I want to find a way, if am adding an item(products.php) does that fine, but now i need to find from the login.php logic where if myself as a user when successfully login. I can still continue to checkout page having that item on the cart. How can i achieve this?

<?php session_start(); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="author" content="Sahil Kumar"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no"> <title>Cart</title> <!----Boostrap cdn libraries----> <!-- Google Web Fonts --> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Poppins:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <!-- Font Awesome --> <link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/5.10.0/css/all.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <!-- Libraries Stylesheet --> <link href="lib/owlcarousel/assets/owl.carousel.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <!-- Customized Bootstrap Stylesheet --> <link href="css/style.css" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="css/register-messages.css" rel="stylesheet"> </head> <body> <nav class="navbar navbar-expand-md bg-green navbar-green"> <!-- Brand --> <a class="navbar-brand" href="index.php"><i class="fas fa-mobile-alt"></i> E Shopper</a> <!-- Toggler/collapsibe Button --> <button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#collapsibleNavbar"> <span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span> </button> <!-- Navbar links --> <div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="collapsibleNavbar"> <ul class="navbar-nav ml-auto"> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link active" href="index.php"><i class="fas fa-mobile-alt mr-2"></i>Products</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="#"><i class="fas fa-th-list mr-2"></i>Categories</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="checkout.php"><i class="fas fa-money-check-alt mr-2"></i>Checkout</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="cart.php"><i class="fas fa-shopping-cart"></i> <span id="cart-item" class="badge badge-danger"></span></a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="container"> <div class="row justify-content-center"> <div class="col-lg-10"> <div style="display:<?php if (isset($_SESSION['showAlert'])) { echo $_SESSION['showAlert']; } else { echo 'none'; } unset($_SESSION['showAlert']); ?>" class="alert alert-success alert-dismissible mt-3"> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="alert">×</button> <strong><?php if (isset($_SESSION['message'])) { echo $_SESSION['message']; } unset($_SESSION['showAlert']); ?></strong> </div> <div class="table-responsive mt-2"> <table class="table table-bordered table-striped text-center"> <thead> <tr> <td colspan="7"> <h4 class="text-center text-info m-0">Products in your cart!</h4> </td> </tr> <tr> <th>ID</th> <th>Image</th> <th>Product Name</th> <th>Price</th> <th>Quantity</th> <th>Total Price</th> <th> <a href="action.php?clear=all" class="badge-danger badge p-1" onclick="return confirm('Are you sure want to clear your cart?');"><i class="fas fa-trash"></i> Clear Cart</a> </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <?php require 'dbconn.php'; $stmt = $conn->prepare('SELECT * FROM cart'); $stmt->execute(); $rows = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); $grand_total = 0; foreach ($rows as $row): // Access the data using $row['column_name'] $productID = $row['id']; $productName = $row['product_name']; $productPrice = floatval($row['product_price']); $total_price = $productPrice * $row['qty']; $grand_total += $total_price; ?> <tr> <td><?= $row['id'] ?></td> <input type="hidden" class="pid" value="<?= $row['id'] ?>"> <td><img src="<?= $row['product_image'] ?>" width="50"></td> <td><?= $row['product_name'] ?></td> <td> <i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i> <?= number_format($productPrice, 2); ?> </td> <input type="hidden" class="pprice" value="<?= $productPrice ?>"> <td> <input type="number" class="form-control itemQty" value="<?= $row['qty'] ?>" style="width: 75px;"> </td> <td><i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i> <?= number_format($total_price, 2); ?></td> <td> <a href="action.php?remove=<?= $row['id'] ?>" class="text-danger lead" onclick="return confirm('Are you sure you want to remove this item?');"><i class="fas fa-trash-alt"></i></a> </td> </tr> <?php endforeach; ?> <tr> <td colspan="3"> <a href="products.php" class="btn btn-success"><i class="fas fa-cart-plus"></i> Continue Shopping</a> </td> <td colspan="2"><b>Grand Total</b></td> <td><b><i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i> <?= number_format($grand_total, 2); ?></b></td> <td> <?php if (isset($_SESSION['username'])): ?> <a class="nav-link" href="checkout.php"><i class="fas fa-money-check-alt mr-2"></i>Checkout</a> <?php else: ?> <a class="nav-link" href="login.php"><i class="fas fa-sign-in-alt mr-2"></i>Login to Checkout</a> <?php endif; ?> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> </div> </div>

