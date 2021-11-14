Googlebot is almost DDOSing my website

I noticed high CPU usage on my server, but not coming from regular traffic. Instead, the crawl stats from the Google Search Console look like this:
Is that a good thing, or should I worry about it (e.g. configuration issue on my site)?
How many pages does your site have?
Based on the Google Search Console’s Coverage report, around 690K, 43.1K of which are marked as valid, and 650K marked as Excluded, most of which for the reason: “Alternate page with proper canonical tag”.
And according to yourself and/or your database? It doesn’t really help to compare google against google to try and figure out what’s going on.
Sorry. I used Google data because it’s a bit difficult to answer. It’s a WordPress installation. I have over 9000 posts, a dozen of pages, about 10 authors, 190 categories, and around 1700 tags.
Right. Then those requests do seem a bit extreme. Do you have some sort of logs to see what was crawled? It is maybe ending up in some kind of loop somewhere?