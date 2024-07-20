GoogleAnalytics in NextJS app is not sending data to GA

I have in my
_app.js the following :
import GoogleAnalytics from "../src/components/GoogleAnalytics";
const App = ({ Component, pageProps }) => {
return (
<Fragment>
<Head>
...
<GoogleAnalytics />
</Head>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</Fragment>
);
};
export default App;
GoogleAnalytics.js :
import React from 'react';
import Script from 'next/script';
const GoogleAnalytics = () => {
return (
<>
<Script
strategy='afterInteractive'
src={`https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=AW-xxx`}
/>
<Script
strategy='afterInteractive'
src={`https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-xxx`}
/>
<Script id='google-analytics-ads' strategy='afterInteractive'>
{`
window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || [];
function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);}
gtag('js', new Date());
gtag('config', 'G-xxx');
gtag('config', 'AW-xxx', { page_path: window.location.pathname, });
`}
</Script>
</>
);
};
export default GoogleAnalytics;
But GA has been empty for the last 2 days.