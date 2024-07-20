GoogleAnalytics in NextJS app is not sending data to GA

I have in my _app.js the following :

import GoogleAnalytics from "../src/components/GoogleAnalytics"; const App = ({ Component, pageProps }) => { return ( <Fragment> <Head> ... <GoogleAnalytics /> </Head> <Component {...pageProps} /> </Fragment> ); }; export default App;

GoogleAnalytics.js :

import React from 'react'; import Script from 'next/script'; const GoogleAnalytics = () => { return ( <> <Script strategy='afterInteractive' src={`https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=AW-xxx`} /> <Script strategy='afterInteractive' src={`https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-xxx`} /> <Script id='google-analytics-ads' strategy='afterInteractive'> {` window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'G-xxx'); gtag('config', 'AW-xxx', { page_path: window.location.pathname, }); `} </Script> </> ); }; export default GoogleAnalytics;

But GA has been empty for the last 2 days.