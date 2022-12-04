Google charts with 2 dataset and 2 charts on same page

Hi,
I want to use google charts with 2 datasets and 2 graphs on the same page.
Below is the code example, I see only 1 chart but the second one does not work.
Any solution?
<div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.gstatic.com/charts/loader.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
google.charts.load("current", {packages:['corechart']});
google.charts.setOnLoadCallback(drawChart1);
function drawChart1() {
var data1 = google.visualization.arrayToDataTable([
["Product Name", "Page Views Count", { role: "style" } ],
["ProductName1", 2, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName2", 10, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName3", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName4", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName5", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName6", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName7", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName8", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName9", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName10", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName11", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName12", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName13", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName14", 1, "#3871CF"],
["ProductName15", 8, "#3871CF"]
]);
var view1 = new google.visualization.DataView(data1);
view1.setColumns([0, 1,
{ calc: "stringify",
sourceColumn: 1,
type: "string",
role: "annotation" },
2]);
var options1 = {
title: "Products Page Views Count Chart",
width: 1110,
height: 800,
bar: {groupWidth: "95%"},
legend: { position: "none" },
};
var chart1 = new google.visualization.ColumnChart(document.getElementById("columnchart_values"));
chart1.draw(view1, options1);
}
</script>
<script type="text/javascript">
google.charts.load("current", {packages:["corechart"]});
google.charts.setOnLoadCallback(drawChart2);
function drawChart2() {
var data2 = google.visualization.arrayToDataTable([
['Product Name', 'Page Views Count (in millions)'],
["ProductName1", 2],
["ProductName2"],
["ProductName3", 1],
["ProductName4", 1],
["ProductName5", 1],
["ProductName6", 1],
["ProductName7", 1],
["ProductName8", 1],
["ProductName9", 1],
["ProductName11", 1],
["ProductName11", 1],
["ProductName12", 1],
["ProductName13", 1],
["ProductName14", 1],
["ProductName15",10]
]);
var options2 = {
title: 'Products Page Views Count Chart',
legend: 'none',
pieSliceText: 'label',
slices: { 4: {offset: 0.2},
12: {offset: 0.3},
14: {offset: 0.4},
15: {offset: 0.5},
},
};
var chart2 = new google.visualization.PieChart(document.getElementById('piechart'));
chart2.draw(data2, options2);
}
</script>
<div id="columnchart_values" style="width: 900px; height: 300px;"></div>
<br/>
<div id="piechart" style="width: 1000px; height: 500px;"></div>
<br/>
<div style="padding-bottom:500px">
</div>