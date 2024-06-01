Global Variable Not Working In Javascript

In the following code I make two FETCHs to a URL. The first one returns a URL and the second one tries to do a FETCH on that URL. In the first FETCH I store the URL retiurned to a what I think is a global variable “observationsURL”. However when the code executes the second FETCH it says that the variable is not defined and errors off. I have tried putting the VAR declaration at the very top of the code but that also produces errors. What am I missing? I understand it is a scope problem but not sure how to proceed. Thanks!

var ObservationDataURL = "";

$(document).ready(function() {
    $("#searchInput").on("keyup", function(e) {
        var cityname = e.target.value;
        const APIKey = "cd98bca058df58fad69c8f2c83ad883e";

        var firstURL = "https://api.weather.gov/points/44.631,-86.0725";

        // Make a request to the server
        $.ajax({
            url:firstURL,
        }).done(function(weatherdata) {
            console.log(weatherdata.properties.relativeLocation.properties.city);
            var cityName = weatherdata.properties.relativeLocation.properties.city

            ObservationDataURL = weatherdata.properties.forecastGridData;
            console.log(ObservationDataURL);

            var targetdataURL = ObservationDataURL + "/object/properties/temperature/values/value";
            console.log("Target data URL is:");
            console.log(targetdataURL);
            });
        });
    })


        let addr3 = 'https://api.weather.gov/points/44.630978,-86.072480';

        fetch(addr3)
        .then(data => data.json())
        .then(json => {
            console.log(json);
            // do stuff with json data here

            var forecastURL = addr3;
            var observationsURL = "";
            observationsURL = json.properties.observationStations;
            console.log(forecastURL);
            console.log(observationsURL);

        })
        .catch(console.log);


        fetch(observationsURL)
        .then(data => data.json())
        .then(json => {
            console.log("New stuff");
            console.log(json);
        })
        .catch(console.log);
observationsURL is not a global. ObservationDataURL is a global. You’re writing to the wrong variable.

EDIT: Sorry, i’m mixing your first and second fetches up.

        fetch(addr3)
        .then(data => data.json())
        .then(json => {
            console.log(json);
            // do stuff with json data here

            var forecastURL = addr3;
            var observationsURL = "";
            observationsURL = json.properties.observationStations;
            console.log(forecastURL);
            console.log(observationsURL);

        })
        .catch(console.log);

observationsURL here is NOT a global. It’s a local to the then.

is then referencing a nonexistant variable.

You also seem to be a bit confused as to how and when asynchronous code is executed. For example in the following which is based roughly on your code

const weatherApiUrl = 'https://api.weather.gov/points/44.630978,-86.072480';
let observationsURL = 'undefined-url';

fetch(weatherApiUrl)
  .then(data => data.json())
  .then(json => {
    // set the global here
    observationsURL = json.properties.observationStations;
    console.log(observationsURL); // https://api.weather.gov/gridpoints/APX/14,39/stations
  })
  .catch(console.log);

console.log(observationsURL); // undefined-url

The console.log(observationsURL) will output 'undefined-url', not 'https://api.weather.gov/gridpoints/APX/14,39/stations'

The following line inside the thenable is executed after the console.log

observationsURL = json.properties.observationStations;

Therefore the same will apply when you try a to fetch(observationsURL)

Edit 1: You could ammend this code with a nested fetch.

const weatherApiUrl = 'https://api.weather.gov/points/44.630978,-86.072480';

fetch(weatherApiUrl)
  .then(data => data.json())
  .then(json => {
    fetch(json.properties.observationStations)
      .then(data => data.json())
      .then(console.log)
  })
  .catch(console.error);

Edit 2: Or using async/await

async function fetchJson (url) {
  const response = await fetch(url)
  return response.json()
}

async function getWeatherData() {
  const weatherApiUrl = 'https://api.weather.gov/points/44.630978,-86.072480';
  const weatherApiData = await fetchJson(weatherApiUrl)
  
  const observationStationsUrl = weatherApiData.properties.observationStations
  const observationData = await fetchJson(observationStationsUrl)
  
  console.log(observationData)
}

getWeatherData()