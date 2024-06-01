Global Variable Not Working In Javascript

You also seem to be a bit confused as to how and when asynchronous code is executed. For example in the following which is based roughly on your code

const weatherApiUrl = 'https://api.weather.gov/points/44.630978,-86.072480'; let observationsURL = 'undefined-url'; fetch(weatherApiUrl) .then(data => data.json()) .then(json => { // set the global here observationsURL = json.properties.observationStations; console.log(observationsURL); // https://api.weather.gov/gridpoints/APX/14,39/stations }) .catch(console.log); console.log(observationsURL); // undefined-url

The console.log(observationsURL) will output 'undefined-url' , not 'https://api.weather.gov/gridpoints/APX/14,39/stations'

The following line inside the thenable is executed after the console.log

observationsURL = json.properties.observationStations;

Therefore the same will apply when you try a to fetch(observationsURL)

Edit 1: You could ammend this code with a nested fetch.

const weatherApiUrl = 'https://api.weather.gov/points/44.630978,-86.072480'; fetch(weatherApiUrl) .then(data => data.json()) .then(json => { fetch(json.properties.observationStations) .then(data => data.json()) .then(console.log) }) .catch(console.error);

Edit 2: Or using async/await