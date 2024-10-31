Global Variable Not Working Fully

I have some JavaScript code in a webpage that uses a Google Map and reads the lattitude and longitude coordinates into variables within a function. I have defined the variables lattitude and longitude above that function. The variables work fine within the function but when I attempt to read the contents of the variable just outside and below the function the code does not execute. What the heck am I missing? Thanks! I’ve tried to paste in my code below but it won’t save it…:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Get Latitude and Longitude on Click</title> <script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=AIzaSyBxeRjDvCOd2QP-12ayt-vg1YZ71WPcwSk&callback=initMap" async defer></script> <style> #map { height: 400px; width: 600px; } </style> </head> <body> <script> // Declare global variables let lat, lng; let lattitude, longitude; </script> <div id="map"></div> <script> function initMap() { const map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById("map"), { center: { lat: 44.630978, lng: -86.072480 }, zoom: 8, }); map.addListener("click", (mapsMouseEvent) => { lat = mapsMouseEvent.latLng.lat(); lng = mapsMouseEvent.latLng.lng(); lattitude = Number(`${lat}`); longitude = Number(`${lng}`); // lattitude = String(mapsMouseEvent.latLng.lat()); console.log(`Latitude: ${lat}, Longitude: ${lng}`); // You can use lat and lng variables here for further processing // alert("From HTML file: "+typeOf(lattitude)+" "+typeOf(longitude)); alert("From HTML file: "+`${lat}`+" "+`${lng}`); alert('Converted lattitude before exiting first script: '+lattitude); }); } alert('Converted lattitude before loading next script: '+lattitude); </script> <div id="profile"> temperatureString; </div> <! <script src="final_NWS.js"></script> -- --> </body> </html>