Global Variable Not Working Fully

JavaScript
1

I have some JavaScript code in a webpage that uses a Google Map and reads the lattitude and longitude coordinates into variables within a function. I have defined the variables lattitude and longitude above that function. The variables work fine within the function but when I attempt to read the contents of the variable just outside and below the function the code does not execute. What the heck am I missing? Thanks! I’ve tried to paste in my code below but it won’t save it…:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Get Latitude and Longitude on Click</title>
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=AIzaSyBxeRjDvCOd2QP-12ayt-vg1YZ71WPcwSk&callback=initMap" async defer></script>
<style>
  #map {
    height: 400px;
    width: 600px;
  }
</style>
</head>
<body>
  <script>
    // Declare global variables
      let lat, lng; 
      let lattitude, longitude;
    </script>
    
<div id="map"></div>

<script>
  function initMap() {
    const map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById("map"), {
      center: { lat: 44.630978, lng: -86.072480 }, 
      zoom: 8,
    });

    map.addListener("click", (mapsMouseEvent) => {
      lat = mapsMouseEvent.latLng.lat();
      lng = mapsMouseEvent.latLng.lng();

      lattitude = Number(`${lat}`);
      longitude = Number(`${lng}`);
      // lattitude = String(mapsMouseEvent.latLng.lat());
      
      console.log(`Latitude: ${lat}, Longitude: ${lng}`);

      // You can use lat and lng variables here for further processing

      // alert("From HTML file: "+typeOf(lattitude)+"  "+typeOf(longitude));

      alert("From HTML file: "+`${lat}`+"  "+`${lng}`);

      alert('Converted lattitude before exiting first script: '+lattitude);

    });
  }

  alert('Converted lattitude before loading next script: '+lattitude);


</script>

<div id="profile">
    temperatureString;
</div>

<! <script src="final_NWS.js"></script> -- -->
</body>
</html>