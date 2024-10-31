Global Variable Not Working Fully

I have some JavaScript code in a webpage that uses a Google Map and reads the lattitude and longitude coordinates into variables within a function. I have defined the variables lattitude and longitude above that function. The variables work fine within the function but when I attempt to read the contents of the variable just outside and below the function the code does not execute. What the heck am I missing? Thanks! I’ve tried to paste in my code below but it won’t save it…:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Get Latitude and Longitude on Click</title>
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=AIzaSyBxeRjDvCOd2QP-12ayt-vg1YZ71WPcwSk&callback=initMap" async defer></script>
<style>
#map {
height: 400px;
width: 600px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<script>
// Declare global variables
let lat, lng;
let lattitude, longitude;
</script>
<div id="map"></div>
<script>
function initMap() {
const map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById("map"), {
center: { lat: 44.630978, lng: -86.072480 },
zoom: 8,
});
map.addListener("click", (mapsMouseEvent) => {
lat = mapsMouseEvent.latLng.lat();
lng = mapsMouseEvent.latLng.lng();
lattitude = Number(`${lat}`);
longitude = Number(`${lng}`);
// lattitude = String(mapsMouseEvent.latLng.lat());
console.log(`Latitude: ${lat}, Longitude: ${lng}`);
// You can use lat and lng variables here for further processing
// alert("From HTML file: "+typeOf(lattitude)+" "+typeOf(longitude));
alert("From HTML file: "+`${lat}`+" "+`${lng}`);
alert('Converted lattitude before exiting first script: '+lattitude);
});
}
alert('Converted lattitude before loading next script: '+lattitude);
</script>
<div id="profile">
temperatureString;
</div>
<! <script src="final_NWS.js"></script> -- -->
</body>
</html>