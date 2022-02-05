Getting Visual Studio Code to recognise my PHP installation

That was what I thought too. I read the problem is actually bigger than first described. Both Laragon and VS code are installed. The problem is not that I can not open my developed .php pages locally. I can do that without any problems. The problem is when I should use PHP Debugger in VS Code from Xdebug. Then I get an error message that it does not find php, that … I paste the error messages below. It’s easier.

“PHP executable not found. Install PHP 7.4.0 or higher and add it to your PATH or set the php.executablePath setting”.

After many different attempts, I finally thought that I could just copy or extract the entire directory over to the bin directory of PHP to get mapping up / installed the newest PHP version in Laragon so I can get the latest php version there. The old php version in Laragon also does not work with PHP Debugger in VS Code. Then there is this with the path to php that is asked for. I no longer have any idea what to try. I have uninstalled and reinstalled, tried most things, but debugger in VSC will not work, and I can not get PHP to install from what I have downloaded from www.php. But something I must have done correctly. I can open .php websites locally in web browsers, but to get VS Code and .php to work together, it seems impossible.

I have done nothing but copy the PHP directory of the bin directory to C: \ laragon \ bin \ php \ php-8.1.2-nts-Win32-vs16-x64

This is where I extract or paste the files to PHP 8.1.2 in. THEN php-8.1.2-nts-Win32-vs16-x64 comes up in LAragon under Menu-> PHP-> Version (look at the picture attached.

So if it had not been for the fact that I want PHP Debug in VSC to work, I would have given the FUCK. For my .php pages open in the browser.

That’s why I want to install PHP outside of the one in VSC’s bin directory. Understand that whoever can, it will not work. So you in here are my last hope.