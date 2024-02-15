Receiving Data from PHP script to JS

I was hoping for some help on how to handle these object in case of errors. I want to ensure each object has data that I can process before I send it to the functions. What I am finding that in the case something is up with object1 execution goes to catch statement even thought I could have doTwo function run normally.

try { const response = await fetch('my_script.php'); const data = await response.json(); let object_1 = [JSON.parse(data['first'][0]), JSON.parse(data['first'][1])]; let object_2 = [JSON.parse(data['second'][0]), JSON.parse(data['second'][1])]; let object_3 = [JSON.parse(data['third'][0]), JSON.parse(data['third'][1])]; let object_4 = [JSON.parse(data['forth'][0]), JSON.parse(data['forth'][1])]; doOne(object_1, object_2); doTwo(object_3, object_4); } catch (error) { console.log("catch"); console.error('This is the error -> :', error) }