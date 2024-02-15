Receiving Data from PHP script to JS

I was hoping for some help on how to handle these object in case of errors. I want to ensure each object has data that I can process before I send it to the functions. What I am finding that in the case something is up with object1 execution goes to catch statement even thought I could have doTwo function run normally.
try {
const response = await fetch('my_script.php');
const data = await response.json();
let object_1 = [JSON.parse(data['first'][0]), JSON.parse(data['first'][1])];
let object_2 = [JSON.parse(data['second'][0]), JSON.parse(data['second'][1])];
let object_3 = [JSON.parse(data['third'][0]), JSON.parse(data['third'][1])];
let object_4 = [JSON.parse(data['forth'][0]), JSON.parse(data['forth'][1])];
doOne(object_1, object_2);
doTwo(object_3, object_4);
}
catch (error) {
console.log("catch");
console.error('This is the error -> :', error)
}