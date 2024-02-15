Receiving Data from PHP script to JS

I was hoping for some help on how to handle these object in case of errors. I want to ensure each object has data that I can process before I send it to the functions. What I am finding that in the case something is up with object1 execution goes to catch statement even thought I could have doTwo function run normally.

  try {
    const response = await fetch('my_script.php');
    const data = await response.json();
    let object_1 = [JSON.parse(data['first'][0]), JSON.parse(data['first'][1])];
    let object_2 = [JSON.parse(data['second'][0]), JSON.parse(data['second'][1])];
    let object_3 = [JSON.parse(data['third'][0]), JSON.parse(data['third'][1])];
    let object_4 = [JSON.parse(data['forth'][0]), JSON.parse(data['forth'][1])];
    doOne(object_1, object_2);
    doTwo(object_3, object_4);

  }
  catch (error) {
  console.log("catch");
  console.error('This is the error -> :', error)
  }
You… shouldnt need to JSON.parse anything here, unless for some reason your json from the server was carrying json strings inside it?