Getting data from API

I am using an api URL Shortener. How can I access the data from the API. What should I edit on my code?

My code:

var axios = require("axios").default; var options = { method: 'POST', url: 'https://url-shortener-service.p.rapidapi.com/shorten', headers: { 'content-type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded', 'x-rapidapi-host': 'url-shortener-service.p.rapidapi.com', 'x-rapidapi-key': 'b48883481fmsh5673bb460c7c864p19181cjsnc8adea593e65' }, data: {url: 'https://google.com/'} }; axios.request(options).then(function (response) { console.log(response.data); }).catch(function (error) { console.error(error); });

URL Shortener