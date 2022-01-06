Get_result() working in php7.4 but in php8 I get an error "Call to undefined method mysqli_stmt::get_result()"

I have the code below:

  $stmt=$dbc->prepare("SELECT user_id, first_name, last_name, pass FROM users WHERE email=? ") ; 
  $stmt->bind_param('s', $e);          
  $stmt->execute();          
  if ($stmt->error){echo "something has gone wrong";} 
  $r=$stmt->get_result();                                
  $row = mysqli_fetch_array ( $r, MYSQLI_ASSOC ) ;

as part of a login script. Running this in PHP7.4 it works without problem. But if I change the PHP version to 8 the script halts and I get the error

Call to undefined method mysqli_stmt::get_result()

referring to the line

  $r=$stmt->get_result();

I have run the code through a PHP syntax checker and it shows no errors. https://www.php.net/manual/en/mysqli-stmt.get-result shows the method as being in both PHP7 and PHP8.

So what am I missing here? Any help/thoughts/pointers gratefully received - thank you. If you need me to post more code then let me know.