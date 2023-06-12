Generating div or span at textarea by each button

JavaScript
I have a page at http://dot.kr/QnA/230612copyButton/01.php

It has two buttons. The one is div button and the other is span button.

if I drag the text “my text” in the textarea and click the div button, the text in the textarea is changing from before to after like the below.
before
This is my text
after
This is <div>my text</div>

if I drag the text “this” in the textarea and click the span button, the text in the textarea is changing from before to after like the below.
before
This is my text
after
<span>This</span> is my text

The page doesn’t actually work but it shows what I want.

Can I make the page to work with your help?