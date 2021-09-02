General error?

lurtnowski:
“Password” is a reserved word in some versions of MySQL:
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/keywords.html#keywords-8-0-detailed-E
You might want to consider how you lay your queries out to make them easier to read, for example with your query:
UPDATE users SET name = 'Sailor Sam',email = 'ssam@industechnology.com', role = 'Moderator',password = '1234', enabled = 0, updated_by = 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com', updated = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE user_id = 2
When laid out like for example like this:
UPDATE
users
SET
name = 'Sailor Sam'
, email = 'ssam@industechnology.com'
, role = 'Moderator'
, password = '1234'
, enabled = 0
, updated_by = 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com'
, updated = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP
WHERE
user_id = 2
it makes it much easier to read.
btw, you should be using prepared statements when working with any data being plugged into a query, no matter what the source of that data is and how well you trust the source of the data