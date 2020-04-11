[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Foggy Dew - The Young Dubliners

Guadalajara – Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBy66bXeTSQ

Hi-Heel Sneakers - Elvis Presley

Totally out of character. :rofl:

I am… I said – Neil Diamond (1976)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxDyXK93o6g

James I and the Tinker - Strawhead

Kissin’ Cousins – Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm_hdQN8AWU

Listen To Me - Buddy Holly

Missing You (The) - Tom Paxton

Nobody’s Lonesome for Me - Hank Williams

Old England Turned New - Strawhead

Pagan Baby - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Questions and Answers - Biffy Clyro

Rising Sun (The) - Hanggai (Mongolian folk rock band)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhkeqeUX4tk

Check it out! :slightly_smiling_face:

Sold A Hammer To The Pentagon - Tom Paxton

T’es Beau, Tu Sais - Edith Piaf

Unquiet Grave (The) - The Dubliners

Vast Grassland (The) - Hanggai (Mongolian folk rock band)

Witch of Wookey - Strawhead

Xiger Xiger - Hanggai (Compilation of a Mongolian folk rock band concerts)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_RR_D3uses

Ye Jacobites by Name - The Corries