Love Me Do - The Beatles
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
1 Like
Mouldy Old Dough - Lieutenant Pigeon
1 Like
No Woman, No Cry - Bob Marley
1 Like
Old Folkie - Harry Chapin
Play with Fire - The Rolling Stones
Quit Your Lowdown Ways - Bob Dylan
1 Like
Rainy Days and Mondays - The Carpenters
1 Like
Subterranean Homesick Blues - Bob Dylan
I was really waiting for a letter T for a good ABBA, but this is a classic imho.
1 Like
Trains and Boats and Planes - Burt Bacharach
Uncle Ned; or, the Preston Strike - Strawhead
Vince - Bobby Bare
X - Poppy
1 Like
Young British Soldier - Strawhead
Zebra - Beach House
And Lovin’ You - Tom Paxton
Baggy Pants - Maddy Prior
1 Like
Cecilia - Simon & Garfunkel
Don’t Let Me Down - The Beatles
1 Like
(The) Errant Apprentice - Andy M. Stewart
Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd