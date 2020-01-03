Roller Derby Queen - Jim Croce
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Stand By Me - John Lennon
(Think it’s my turn, d**mn, I still have three Abba songs on T.)
Tutti Frutti - Little Richard
Under Pressure - David Bowie
Verdi Cries - 10,000 Maniacs
Why Don’t We Do It In The Road? - The Beatlis
Xanny - Billie Eilish
You Never Give Me Your Money - The Beatles
Zum Zum - Daddy Yankee
Angeleyes - ABBA
Bonito - Jarabe de Palo
Cho Cho Losa - The Ian Campbell Folk Group
Don’t go breaking my heart - RuPaul & Elton John
Electric Boogaloo - Ollie and Jerry
Fireflies - Owl City
Good Company - Queen
Hamlet II (Undeleted song) - ABBA
I Feel For You - Chaka Khan
John Barleycorn - Strawhead
King Creole - Elvis Presley