Full screen Overlay Navigation

I have this script on my website [www.parisaspersiankitchen.com] where

the menu (three bars top right) opens from left to right, according to this script [https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_js_fullscreen_overlay.asp]

For some reason it works fine to have the menu slide in from the left, but it refuses to drop in from the top or show without animation.

So this part of the script works:

/* Open when someone clicks on the span element */ function openNav() { document.getElementById("myNav").style.width = "100%"; } /* Close when someone clicks on the "x" symbol inside the overlay */ function closeNav() { document.getElementById("myNav").style.width = "0%"; }

but this does not:

/* Open */ function openNav() { document.getElementById("myNav").style.height = "100%"; } /* Close */ function closeNav() { document.getElementById("myNav").style.height = "0%"; }

and this does neither:

/* Open */ function openNav() { document.getElementById("myNav").style.display = "block"; } /* Close */ function closeNav() { document.getElementById("myNav").style.display = "none"; }

How come, please?

Any suggestions?

