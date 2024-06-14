Nav transition does not work both ways

HTML & CSS
1

I do not get how I should get transition to work in both ways. Any tip?

2

To ensure the transition works smoothly in both directions, you need to explicitly set the width.

nav.open {
  width: 260px;
  left: 0;
}
3

It seems that there is 2 sliders (with different transitions) and the text is not slided. It is altered (2 lines)…

4

Sorry. I thought that was the look you were going for.

Here is a revised version.

And the code to copy/paste:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>Sliding Menu</title>
  <style>
    * {
      margin: 0;
      font-size: 16px;
    }

    body {
      position: relative;

      overflow: hidden;
      display: flex;

      width: 100vw;
      height: 100vh;
    }

    nav {
      z-index: 1;

      overflow: hidden;
      display: flex;
      flex-direction: column;

      width: 0;
      height: 100%;

      font-size: 1.8rem;
      font-weight: 300;
      color: #505050;

      background-color: #fff;
      box-shadow: 10px 0 18px -15px rgba(85 85 85 / 70%);

      transition: width 1s ease-in-out;
    }

    nav.open {
      width: 260px;
    }

    main {
      display: flex;
      flex-direction: column;

      width: 100%;
      height: 100vh;
      margin-left: 0;

      background-color: lightgray;

      transition: margin-left 1s ease-in-out;
    }

    button {
      cursor: pointer;

      width: fit-content;
      height: 42px;
      margin: 15px;
      padding: 0 20px;

      font-size: 1rem;
      line-height: 42px;
      color: white;
      text-align: center;

      background-color: #900;
      border: none;
      border-radius: 21px;
    }

    p {
      width: 230px;
      padding: 15px;
      word-wrap: break-word;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <nav>
    <p>
      Text that should be animated into view.
    </p>
  </nav>
  <main>
    <button type="button" id="menu-toggle">
      Toggle Menu
    </button>
  </main>

  <script>
    function menu() {
      document.querySelector("nav").classList.toggle("open");
    }

    const menuToggle = document.querySelector('#menu-toggle');
    const nav = document.querySelector("nav");

    menuToggle.addEventListener('click', () => {
      nav.classList.toggle('open');
    });
  </script>
</body>
</html>