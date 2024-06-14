Nav transition does not work both ways

I do not get how I should get transition to work in both ways. Any tip?
To ensure the transition works smoothly in both directions, you need to explicitly set the width.
nav.open {
width: 260px;
left: 0;
}
It seems that there is 2 sliders (with different transitions) and the text is not slided. It is altered (2 lines)…
Sorry. I thought that was the look you were going for.
Here is a revised version.
And the code to copy/paste:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Sliding Menu</title>
<style>
* {
margin: 0;
font-size: 16px;
}
body {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
display: flex;
width: 100vw;
height: 100vh;
}
nav {
z-index: 1;
overflow: hidden;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
width: 0;
height: 100%;
font-size: 1.8rem;
font-weight: 300;
color: #505050;
background-color: #fff;
box-shadow: 10px 0 18px -15px rgba(85 85 85 / 70%);
transition: width 1s ease-in-out;
}
nav.open {
width: 260px;
}
main {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
width: 100%;
height: 100vh;
margin-left: 0;
background-color: lightgray;
transition: margin-left 1s ease-in-out;
}
button {
cursor: pointer;
width: fit-content;
height: 42px;
margin: 15px;
padding: 0 20px;
font-size: 1rem;
line-height: 42px;
color: white;
text-align: center;
background-color: #900;
border: none;
border-radius: 21px;
}
p {
width: 230px;
padding: 15px;
word-wrap: break-word;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<nav>
<p>
Text that should be animated into view.
</p>
</nav>
<main>
<button type="button" id="menu-toggle">
Toggle Menu
</button>
</main>
<script>
function menu() {
document.querySelector("nav").classList.toggle("open");
}
const menuToggle = document.querySelector('#menu-toggle');
const nav = document.querySelector("nav");
menuToggle.addEventListener('click', () => {
nav.classList.toggle('open');
});
</script>
</body>
</html>