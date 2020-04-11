Free Corona Virus App' planned between Google's Android and Apple's IOS systems

Apart from my usual concerns about invasion of privacy, I also think these things tend to give a false sense of security.

For a start, it doesn’t take account of people like coothead and myself who don’t carry smartphones. No warning doesn’t mean no contact.

John_Betong: John_Betong: smartphone users who discovers they have become infected may notify their user App’

By the time they have been confirmed as a coronavirus victim, I suspect many/most people will have other concerns than remembering to update their app.