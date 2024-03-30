Framework to create a PHP Single Page Application (SPA)

I want to share with you my framework for PHP SPA creation. It is a client side framework that supports PHP server side rendered views. So, basically, it changes nothing about how PHP works, just facilitates the organization of your ajax calls to retrieve views from the server and update partial pages client side. If you were to build your own home grown SPA against PHP you would end up writing the same kind of code using async calls. The difference is that this framework already has all the plumbing, edge cases, error handling, and user interaction control ready for you. It can be found as open source on Github and is called WebRocketX. There is an example implementation of WebRocketX implemented with PHP in the templates folder along with the source code. Let me know if you have any questions or difficulties.