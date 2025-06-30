Form submissions not reaching Gmail addresses

I have a website with a number of forms for contacting club committee members (to avoid their email addresses appearing on the internet). I am finding that form submissions do not reach those who have Gmail addresses, not even into their junk/spam folders.

In PHP, after cleaning and some validation, I am constructing and sending the message as follows:

$emailContent = "From 'Contact Us' web page



" ."Message:

" ." {$Message}



" ."Name:

" ." {$Name}



" ."Email:

" ." {$Email}



" ."Phone:

" ." {$Phone}



" .""; $emailHead = "From:webmaster@xxxxxxxxx.co.uk

" ."MIME-Version: 1.0

" ."Content-type: text/plain; charset=utf-8

" ."Content-transfer-encoding: 8bit

"; mail("xxxxxxxxx@gmail.com","Website Form Submission",$emailContent,$emailHead); Header("Location:contact-thanks.html");

This works fine for various email addresses that are not Gmail. However for a Hotmail address I receive a warning “We can’t verify that this email came from the sender so it might not be safe to respond to it”, with a link to this Microsoft page:

https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/office/phishing-and-suspicious-behavior-in-outlook-0d882ea5-eedc-4bed-aebc-079ffa1105a3

In the email head, messages are constructed to appear to be from the webmaster’s email address. I have read that this reduces the chance of messages being regarded as spam because it’s on the same domain as the website.

Is there something I can do so messages from website forms will be received by Gmail addresses?