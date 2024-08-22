Form submission affected with different firefox and chrome versions

I have a form starting tag defined like this:

<form action="previewOrSend.do" method="post" name="main_form" id="main_form">

And inside that I had this button defined:

<button id="theSendIfAllReadyButton" type="submit" onclick="this.form.method.value='sendIfAllReady'; this.form.target='_top';this.disabled=true;">

I noticed that the form was not submitting with Firefox 129 RC version and was working fine with Firefox 115.14.0 ESR version.

It doesn’t work with Chrome as well - latest version.

So what I had to do was:

change the above button to following:

<button id="theSendIfAllReadyButton" type="button" onclick="sendAll">

And inside script tag, I had to define a function to do the above thing:

var sendAll = function(){ let theForm = document.getElementById('main_form'); console.log("Inside sendAll Form"); if(theForm){ theForm.method.value = 'sendIfAllReady'; theForm.target = '_top'; theForm.target = '_top'; console.log("Submitting the form now"); theForm.submit(); }