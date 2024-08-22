Form submission affected with different firefox and chrome versions

I have a form starting tag defined like this:
<form action="previewOrSend.do" method="post" name="main_form"
id="main_form">
And inside that I had this button defined:
<button id="theSendIfAllReadyButton" type="submit" onclick="this.form.method.value='sendIfAllReady'; this.form.target='_top';this.disabled=true;">
I noticed that the form was not submitting with Firefox 129 RC version and was working fine with Firefox 115.14.0 ESR version.
It doesn’t work with Chrome as well - latest version.
So what I had to do was:
change the above button to following:
<button id="theSendIfAllReadyButton" type="button" onclick="sendAll">
And inside script tag, I had to define a function to do the above thing:
var sendAll = function(){
let theForm = document.getElementById('main_form');
console.log("Inside sendAll Form");
if(theForm){
theForm.method.value = 'sendIfAllReady';
theForm.target = '_top';
console.log("Submitting the form now");
theForm.submit();
}
Any idea why the first approach has stopped working with newer firefox and chrome browsers?
sendIfAllReady is the struts controller end point where it’s handling the logic of dealing with the database etc.