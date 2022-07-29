Form submit with JS

I have a simple form with a select and submit and I wanted to remove the submit button and submit the form when the selected option changes.

<form method="post"> <div class="form-group"> <select name="hall_id" required class="form-control" id="hall"> <option value="" disabled selected>Select Hall</option> <option value="2">Pavillion</option> <option value="3">Village Hall</option> <option value="4">Church Hall</option> </select> </div> <button type="submit" name="add" class="btn btn-primary">Submit</button> </form>

I added the following JS at the bottom of the page and it half works. It will accept/recognise the change on the second and susequent changes but not on the first change.