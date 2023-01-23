Footer code confusion

ok
for my footer, please
please see
https://forallthetime.com/DEMO/visit_drp2.html
see the content shifted to the left
i am trying
my apologies if this was the key! couldnt get it
i tried PaulOB’s advice and removed a
<div>
same problem
so sorry, but i am lost
i kindly ask some one to provide the correct code that will work, as have done for me before, please leave a comment so i can learn and follow
please let me know where my problem is and how to fix it
i have tweaked and took some time away, no go
i honestly dont see any difference between https://forallthetime.com/DEMO/index.html
and
https://forallthetime.com/DEMO/visit_drp2.html
i have validated the HTML, 2 errors i couldnt follow, could this be my issue?
i have validated the CSS… a whole bunch of
undefined
seriously, I thank you!