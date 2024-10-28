Font not displaying correctly on first opening on browser ( HTML / CSS page )

Dear All,

I am an architect and I have a really simple site. I am ok with its look and feel generally for now. There is a weird problem which, when the page is opened the first time on a browser, the fonts are being replaced by some other default fonts. I use Gill Sans and I read it is websafe. However, I need to open the page a few times until the browser loads the font. No idea what that could be. But for potential clients passing by, it is not great when their first impression is an unimpressive page. I hope there is someone who knows about this.

Here is the page : )

https://www.solararchitekt.com/index_en.html

Its done in HTML Editor by Coffee Cup

Thanks very much in advance.