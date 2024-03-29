Flex spacing items equally

HTML & CSS
1

Hi there,

I am trying to have the red links in this fiddle become equally spaced using flex, but I can’t seem to get it to work.

I have tried using justify-content: space-between but it doesn’t seem to work.

Any ideas what I have wrong?

2

Are you looking for a fixed space or variable with available space?

3

It can be variable. I can do it with margins, but can’t seem to do it with just flex.

4

The problem is the ul doesn’t have any free space to spread the flex items out. That is becuse it is a flex item itself, so shrinks to fit its content. Apply flex-grow to it to allow expansion.