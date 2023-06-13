Flex space between not working with absolute positioning

Hi there,
I have the following fiddle in which I am trying to absolute position with a flex item with space between, but the space between isn’t applying.
Any ideas why this is and what I have done wrong?
Thanks!
Absolute elements are shrink to fit algorithms. There will be no space between those elements:)
If you give the absolute element a width or set its left and right co-ordinates then the items will have space between.
.logo-bookmark-wrapper{
position: absolute;
left:0;
right:0;
}