Flex space between not working with absolute positioning

Hi there,

I have the following fiddle in which I am trying to absolute position with a flex item with space between, but the space between isn’t applying.

Any ideas why this is and what I have done wrong?

Thanks!

Absolute elements are shrink to fit algorithms. There will be no space between those elements:)

If you give the absolute element a width or set its left and right co-ordinates then the items will have space between.

   .logo-bookmark-wrapper{
             position: absolute;
             left:0;
             right:0;
            
            }