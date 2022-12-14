Flask / Python error: ModuleNotFoundError: No Module name 'models'

Hello Everybody

I’m working through a tutorial for making a database connection with Mariadb (xampp) and for most part I think I have it working except for the error message I keep getting. My Flask/python is still a bit limited and after two weeks of Googling its time to reach out.

I believe the problem is within user.py or maybe in the init.py the script isn’t able to see the models.py to make the communication with the Member model, I think.

What am I missing?

folder/file structure

Error message

File “D:\xampp\htdocs\flaskLearning\learning_init_.py”, line 24, in create_app from .user import user

File “D:\xampp\htdocs\flaskLearning\learning\user\user.py”, line 5, in from models import Members

ModuleNotFoundError: No module named ‘models’

config.py

class Config: TESTING = False STATIC_FOLDER = 'static' TEMPLATES_FOLDER = 'templates' DATABASE_URI = 'mariadb+mariadbconnector://DB_USERNAME1:DB_PASSWORD@DB_HOST/DB_NAME", echo = False, future = True'

'init.py

import os from flask import Flask, redirect, url_for from flask_sqlalchemy import SQLAlchemy from config import Config def create_app(app_config=None): app = Flask(__name__, instance_relative_config=True) if app_config is None: app.config.from_object('config.DevConfig') else: app.config.from_mapping(app_config) # Register Blueprints from .dashboard import dashboard from .user import user app.register_blueprint(user.userBP, url_prefix='/') app.register_blueprint(dashboard.dashboardBP, url_prefix='/') **# problem area: im not sure if i need this line. if needed not sure if i did it correctly** from .models import Members <-- possible problem **

models.py

from sqlalchemy.ext.declarative import declarative_base from sqlalchemy import Column, Integer, String, Date Base = declarative_base() class Members(Base): __tablename__ = 'tbl_users' usr_index = Column(Integer, primary_key=True) usr_email = Column(String(length=100), unique=True)

user.py