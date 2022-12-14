Flask / Python error: ModuleNotFoundError: No Module name 'models'

Hello Everybody

I’m working through a tutorial for making a database connection with Mariadb (xampp) and for most part I think I have it working except for the error message I keep getting. My Flask/python is still a bit limited and after two weeks of Googling its time to reach out.

I believe the problem is within user.py or maybe in the init.py the script isn’t able to see the models.py to make the communication with the Member model, I think.

What am I missing?

folder/file structure

Error message

File “D:\xampp\htdocs\flaskLearning\learning_init_.py”, line 24, in create_app from .user import user
File “D:\xampp\htdocs\flaskLearning\learning\user\user.py”, line 5, in from models import Members
ModuleNotFoundError: No module named ‘models’

config.py

class Config:     
    TESTING = False 
    STATIC_FOLDER = 'static'
    TEMPLATES_FOLDER = 'templates'    
    DATABASE_URI = 'mariadb+mariadbconnector://DB_USERNAME1:DB_PASSWORD@DB_HOST/DB_NAME", echo = False, future = True'

'init.py

import os
from flask import Flask, redirect, url_for
from flask_sqlalchemy import SQLAlchemy
from config import Config

def create_app(app_config=None):
    app = Flask(__name__, instance_relative_config=True)    
   
    if app_config is None:        
        app.config.from_object('config.DevConfig')        
    else:
        app.config.from_mapping(app_config)

    # Register Blueprints 
    from .dashboard import dashboard
    from .user import user    

    app.register_blueprint(user.userBP, url_prefix='/')
    app.register_blueprint(dashboard.dashboardBP, url_prefix='/') 

    **# problem area: im not sure if i need this line. if needed not sure if i did it correctly**  
    from .models import Members  <-- possible problem **

models.py

from sqlalchemy.ext.declarative import declarative_base
from sqlalchemy import Column, Integer, String, Date

Base = declarative_base()

class Members(Base):
    __tablename__ = 'tbl_users'
    usr_index = Column(Integer, primary_key=True)
    usr_email = Column(String(length=100), unique=True)

user.py

from flask import Blueprint, render_template, request, redirect, url_for, flash
from sqlalchemy import create_engine 
from sqlalchemy.orm import sessionmaker
from config import Config

# problem area: communication with the Member model isn't visible
**from models import Members**  <- problem area

userBP = Blueprint('user', __name__, url_prefix='/user', template_folder="templates", 
                    static_folder = 'static')

engine = create_engine(Config.DATABASE_URI)
if engine:
    print("DB testing =>: Connected!")
else:
    print("DB testing => NOT Connected!")
# Base.metadata.create_all(engine)

################## USER AUTHENTICATION ####################### 
@userBP.route('/login', methods = ['GET', 'POST']) 
def login():    
    if request.method == "POST":
                if testEmail == inp_email and testPWD == inp_pwd:
                # testFind = Members().query.filter_by(usr_email=email)
                # Testing DB connectionCreate a session
                Session = sessionmaker()                
                Session = sessionmaker(bind=engine)
                session = Session()

                **# problem area: Members isnt available to the query statement**
                membersList = session.query(Members).all()