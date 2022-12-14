Flask / Python error: ModuleNotFoundError: No Module name 'models'

Hello Everybody
I’m working through a tutorial for making a database connection with Mariadb (xampp) and for most part I think I have it working except for the error message I keep getting. My Flask/python is still a bit limited and after two weeks of Googling its time to reach out.
I believe the problem is within user.py or maybe in the init.py the script isn’t able to see the models.py to make the communication with the Member model, I think.
What am I missing?
folder/file structure
Error message
File “D:\xampp\htdocs\flaskLearning\learning_init_.py”, line 24, in create_app from .user import user
File “D:\xampp\htdocs\flaskLearning\learning\user\user.py”, line 5, in from models import Members
ModuleNotFoundError: No module named ‘models’
config.py
class Config:
TESTING = False
STATIC_FOLDER = 'static'
TEMPLATES_FOLDER = 'templates'
DATABASE_URI = 'mariadb+mariadbconnector://DB_USERNAME1:DB_PASSWORD@DB_HOST/DB_NAME", echo = False, future = True'
'init.py
import os
from flask import Flask, redirect, url_for
from flask_sqlalchemy import SQLAlchemy
from config import Config
def create_app(app_config=None):
app = Flask(__name__, instance_relative_config=True)
if app_config is None:
app.config.from_object('config.DevConfig')
else:
app.config.from_mapping(app_config)
# Register Blueprints
from .dashboard import dashboard
from .user import user
app.register_blueprint(user.userBP, url_prefix='/')
app.register_blueprint(dashboard.dashboardBP, url_prefix='/')
**# problem area: im not sure if i need this line. if needed not sure if i did it correctly**
from .models import Members <-- possible problem **
models.py
from sqlalchemy.ext.declarative import declarative_base
from sqlalchemy import Column, Integer, String, Date
Base = declarative_base()
class Members(Base):
__tablename__ = 'tbl_users'
usr_index = Column(Integer, primary_key=True)
usr_email = Column(String(length=100), unique=True)
user.py
from flask import Blueprint, render_template, request, redirect, url_for, flash
from sqlalchemy import create_engine
from sqlalchemy.orm import sessionmaker
from config import Config
# problem area: communication with the Member model isn't visible
**from models import Members** <- problem area
userBP = Blueprint('user', __name__, url_prefix='/user', template_folder="templates",
static_folder = 'static')
engine = create_engine(Config.DATABASE_URI)
if engine:
print("DB testing =>: Connected!")
else:
print("DB testing => NOT Connected!")
# Base.metadata.create_all(engine)
################## USER AUTHENTICATION #######################
@userBP.route('/login', methods = ['GET', 'POST'])
def login():
if request.method == "POST":
if testEmail == inp_email and testPWD == inp_pwd:
# testFind = Members().query.filter_by(usr_email=email)
# Testing DB connectionCreate a session
Session = sessionmaker()
Session = sessionmaker(bind=engine)
session = Session()
**# problem area: Members isnt available to the query statement**
membersList = session.query(Members).all()