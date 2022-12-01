Flask, python CONFIG.py not working

Hello Everybody,

I’m trying to put together Flask/python Config.py file and I’m not sure if its working or not. As you can see in the config.py ProdConfig class the debug is set to DEBUG=False. from the init.py its scripted as: app.config.from_object(‘config.ProdConfig’). But, in the terminal, it states “Debugger is active!”. is this mean the config file isn’t working or am I missing something?

No error message received.

What am i doing wrong?

config.py

from os import environ, path from dotenv import load_dotenv basedir = path.abspath(path.dirname(__file__)) load_dotenv(path.join(basedir, '.env')) class Config: #DEBUG=False TESTING=False class DevConfig(Config): DEBUG = True class ProdConfig(Config): TESTING = False DEBUG = False

init.py

import os from flask import Flask, redirect, url_for # from flask_sqlalchemy import SQLAlchemy from config import Config def create_app(app_config=None): app = Flask(__name__, instance_relative_config=True) app.config.from_object('config.ProdConfig') return app

Results from the terminal