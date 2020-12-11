Finding values within an array that have the same distance to each other

Hi!

I am looking for a way (In Pine Script actually, but any other language would help to get the principle) to find values within an array that have the same “distance” to each other.

So for example within the arraw [1,2,3,5,7,8,9,10]

Those continous subarrays can be found:

Distance 1 = [1,2,3] + [7,8,9,10]

Distance 2 = [1,3,5,7,9] + [8, 10]

Distance 3 = [1,4,7,10] + [2,5,8]

Distance 4 = [1,5,9]

Distance 5 = [2,7] + [3,8] + [5,10]

Distance 6 = [1,7] + [2,8] + [3,9]

Distance 7 = [1,8] + [2,9] + [3,10]

Distance 8 = [1,9] + [2,10]

Distance 9 = [1,10]

How do I generate those subarrays with pinescript or any other language so I can later “filter” them further by restricting for example the distance min-max-range or the subarray min-max-count?

Thanks!

Sascha