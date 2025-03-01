Filter: invert ... get color?

So i’ve got a page with a filter:invert(1) on it.

Can i derive what the hex value of the inverted color is? I like the look of some of the inverted colors, but not others, and would like to replicate the inverted values of some elements without filtering everything.

IE: The page will tell me the background is #f1ebe8eb. What’s the invert(1) of #f1ebe8eb? Is it just 0xFF-(R) 0xFF-(G) 0xFF-(B) A?