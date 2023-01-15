Fill half voting star

I have a star rating, the problem is that hovering over half of a star doesn’t fill it but hovering over the other half of the same star fills the back half; and I don’t know what your problem could be, I have tried to modify the code without any result.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="es">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Factura electronica</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/6.1.2/css/all.min.css" integrity="sha512-KfkfwYDsLkIlwQp6LFnl8zNdLGxu9YAA1QvwINks4PhcElQSvqcyVLLD9aMhXd13uQjoXtEKNosOWaZqXgel0g==" crossorigin="anonymous" referrerpolicy="no-referrer" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="CSS3/estilo-24-1.css" />
<!--iconos-->
<script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/2de33adb02.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="fichas--star">
<div class="calificacion__star">
<div class="icon--star">
<i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i>
<i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i>
<i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i>
<i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i>
<i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i>
<i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i>
<i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i>
<i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i>
<i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i>
<i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
.icon--star{
position: relative;
width: 100%;
}
.fichas--star .calificacion__star .icon--star{
display: block;
direction: rtl;
width: 100%;
margin-top: 0;
}
.fichas--star .calificacion__star .icon--star i{
color: #f5f509;
font-size: 39.5px;
padding-right: .1875em;
}
.fichas--star .calificacion__star .icon--star i:hover{
cursor: pointer;
color: #f5f509;
}
.fichas--star .calificacion__star .icon--star i .fa-star,
.fichas--star .calificacion__star .icon--star:hover i{
color: #c0c0c0;
}
.fichas--star .calificacion__star .icon--star i:hover::before{
font-family: "Font Awesome 5 Free";
font-weight: 900;
content: "\f005";
}
.fichas--star .calificacion__star .icon--star i .fa-star-o:hover::before,
.fichas--star .calificacion__star .icon--star i:hover ~ i::before{
font-family: "Font Awesome 5 Free";
font-weight: 900;
content: "\f005";
color: #f5f509;
}
.fa-star-o{
overflow:clip;
}
.fa-star-o:nth-child(10){
color: #e2943a;
position: absolute;
left: 20px;
z-index: 30;
}
.fa-star-o:nth-child(9){
color: #e2943a;
position: absolute;
left: 45px;
z-index: 40;
width: 25px;
}
.fa-star-o:nth-child(8){
color: #e2943a;
position: absolute;
left:70px;
z-index: 30;
}
.fa-star-o:nth-child(7){
color: #e2943a;
position: absolute;
left: 95px;
z-index: 40;
width: 25px;
}
.fa-star-o:nth-child(6){
color:#e2943a;
position: absolute;
left: 115px;
z-index: 30;
}
.fa-star-o:nth-child(5){
color:#e2943a;
position: absolute;
left: 140px;
z-index: 40;
width: 25px;
}
.fa-star-o:nth-child(4){
color:#e2943a;
position: absolute;
left: 165px;
z-index: 30;
}
.fa-star-o:nth-child(3){
color:#e2943a;
position: absolute;
left: 190px;
z-index: 40;
width: 25px;
}
.fa-star-o:nth-child(2){
color:#e2943a;
position: absolute;
left: 215px;
z-index: 30;
}
.fa-star-o:nth-child(1){
color:#e2943a;
position: absolute;
left: 240px;
z-index: 40;
width: 25px;
}