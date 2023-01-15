Fill half voting star

I have a star rating, the problem is that hovering over half of a star doesn’t fill it but hovering over the other half of the same star fills the back half; and I don’t know what your problem could be, I have tried to modify the code without any result.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="es"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Factura electronica</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/6.1.2/css/all.min.css" integrity="sha512-KfkfwYDsLkIlwQp6LFnl8zNdLGxu9YAA1QvwINks4PhcElQSvqcyVLLD9aMhXd13uQjoXtEKNosOWaZqXgel0g==" crossorigin="anonymous" referrerpolicy="no-referrer" /> <link rel="stylesheet" href="CSS3/estilo-24-1.css" /> <!--iconos--> <script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/2de33adb02.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </head> <body> <div class="fichas--star"> <div class="calificacion__star"> <div class="icon--star"> <i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i> <i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i> <i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i> <i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i> <i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i> <i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i> <i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i> <i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i> <i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i> <i class="fa-regular fa-star fa-star-o"></i> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>