File_get_contents fails to open file

PHP
#1

Hello,
I have a folder which includes the file" insert_data_to_db_balance_ver2.php
and a folder named uploads
location

Here is the content of this folder:

folder
folder838×293 13 KB

Here is the relevant code of the file mentioned above:

 <?php
if(!isset($_SESSION['user_id'])){
  session_start();
}
require "fetch.php";
$user_id = $_SESSION['user_id'];
var_dump($user_id);
 //Insert statement into a string
 //require 'uploads/'.$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].'.html'; 
$homepage = file_get_contents("uploads/".$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html", 'r+') or die("Unable to open file!");

Here is the error message Iget:

error_message
error_message1336×418 26.8 KB

On previous versions on the code I left the original file name. I changed it assumung that many users uoloading a file with the same name could cause a problem.
I know that the code can open the file but with a new name something doesn’t work.
What do I miss here?

#2

The current working directory is the root of the website, not the directory where the PHP file being executed resides. So when you use a relative path you won’t find the file.

What you need to instead is use __DIR__, which contains the directory name the current file is in:

file_get_contents(__DIR__. "/uploads/".$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html", 'r+')
#3

rpkamp, thanks for your answer, but nothing changed,
Here is the new code:
$homepage = file_get_contents(__DIR__. "/uploads/".$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html", 'r+') or die("Unable to open file!");

Here is the result:

result
result1311×336 22.8 KB

#4

Look at the path in the error message. See the problem?

#5

Yes, the missing /emphasized text
I added it

code
code1293×836 76.8 KB

Here is the result

result
result1314×318 22.9 KB

I can’t see wahat I missed

#6

See how the formatting turns all pink? You have an syntax problem. I would suggest you not do all that escaping. It is error prone.

You shouldn’t be directly calling a file in the includes. That’s where include files should go.

Try this. Once it is working, get rid of the hard coded path.
$homepage = file_get_contents("C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully\includes\uploads\$user_id{$_SESSION['upload_time']}.html", "r+") or die("Unable to open file!");

#7

I tried. Nothing works. I get the same error message over and over again.
I my site users will upload a report, always names DetailedStatement.html.
Upon upload I want to give the file a unique name and than insert it to a variable as a string.

Ant suffestions ? Please…

#8

That code and the error are about different paths.
Can you post the full code you’re running please? The actual code would be best, instead of a screenshot.

#9

Where are you getting the value for the session upload time? The filename you show in uploads is not the same as in the error message. As @rpkamp said, we need to see the full code at this point.

#10

Your editor screen-shot suggests that you aren’t editing a .php file, you’re editing a .php.bak file. I don’t know EditPlus, maybe it means something else.

image

2 Likes
#11

Backslashes inside double quotes.

S’all im gonna say.

2 Likes
#12

Here is the upload process code:

<?php
session_start();
//This page uploads the user's MT4 statement, Changes the file name to a distincrive user-related name, and moves it to uploads folder
if(isset($_SESSION['user_id']) && !empty($_SESSION['user_id'])){
//   Get user id to concatenate with detaoled statement to get user unique file name
$user_id = $_SESSION['user_id'];
$_SESSION['upload_time'] = date("Y-m-d-h-i-s");

// Check if submit button in upload file form was clicked
if(isset($_POST['submit'])){
	
  //  Get file data aray
  $file = $_FILES['fileToUpload'];
  

  $fileName = $_FILES['fileToUpload']['name'];
  $fileTmpName = $_FILES['fileToUpload']['tmp_name'];
  $fileSize = $_FILES['fileToUpload']['size'];
  $fileError = $_FILES['fileToUpload']['error'];
  $fileTYpe = $_FILES['fileToUpload']['type'];

//  Get uploaded file extention
  $fileExt = explode('.', $fileName);
  $fileActualExt = strtolower(end($fileExt));

// Create an array of allowed file extensions
  $allowed = array('htm', 'html');

//  Check if file is a correct file type
  if(in_array($fileActualExt, $allowed)){
//File extention O.K., CHock for upload errors
	if($fileError ===0){
//No upload errors, check file size
		if($fileSize < 300000){
// All O.K.
//Change file name to a distinct user related file name


        $fileNameNew = $user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].'.'.$fileActualExt;
//Move file to uploads folder
//var_dump($fileNameNew);
//die();
		 $fileDestination = "uploads/".$fileNameNew;

		 move_uploaded_file($fileTmpName, $fileDestination);
//Process statement data
		 header("Location: insert_data_to_db_balance_ver2.php");
		 
		
		  }else {   //End filesize
		      $_SESSION['upload_error'] = "Upload error: file size too big";
		      header("Location: ../upload_statement.php"); // File is too big
			  exit();
		    }
	} else {        //End file error
	    $_SESSION['upload_error'] = "Upload error: upload process failure";
	         header("Location: ../upload_statement.php");
		     exit();
	  }

}else {				//End extension
	 $_SESSION['upload_error'] = "Upload error: wrong file type";
     header("Location: ../upload_statement.php");
	 exit();
  }

}// Endif(isset($_POST['submit'])

}else  //  End isset($_SESSION['user_id'])
	{
       header("Location: ../ooops.php");
	}
?>

And here is the relevant problematic code of the file insert_data_to_db_balance_ver2.php

 <?php
if(!isset($_SESSION['user_id'])){
  session_start();
}

$user_id = $_SESSION['user_id'];
//var_dump($user_id);
 //Insert statement into a string
 //require 'uploads/'.$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].'.html';
 $path = __DIR__.$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html";
file_get_contents($path, "r+") or die("Unable to open file!");

and here is a link to a typical statement being uploaded
detailedstatement.html (23.9 KB)

And here is a screenshot of the folder containing both quoted files and uploads folder

folder
folder583×556 38.9 KB

#13

The file is written to the uploads/ directory, so that’s where we should look for it as well.

Have you tried the following?

$path = __DIR__.'/uploads/'.$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html";
1 Like
#14

yes, Here is the code:

 $path = __DIR__."/uploads/".$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html";
file_get_contents($path, "r+") or die("Unable to open file!");

Here is a screenshot of thr error message:

error
error1302×378 24 KB

I noticed that all slashes in the path are backslashes except for the ones of the uploads folder.
Could this be the problem ?