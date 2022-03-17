File_get_contents fails to open file

Hello,

I have a folder which includes the file" insert_data_to_db_balance_ver2.php

and a folder named uploads



Here is the content of this folder:



Here is the relevant code of the file mentioned above:

<?php if(!isset($_SESSION['user_id'])){ session_start(); } require "fetch.php"; $user_id = $_SESSION['user_id']; var_dump($user_id); //Insert statement into a string //require 'uploads/'.$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].'.html'; $homepage = file_get_contents("uploads/".$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html", 'r+') or die("Unable to open file!");

Here is the error message Iget:



On previous versions on the code I left the original file name. I changed it assumung that many users uoloading a file with the same name could cause a problem.

I know that the code can open the file but with a new name something doesn’t work.

What do I miss here?