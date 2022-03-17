File_get_contents fails to open file

PHP
#1

Hello,
I have a folder which includes the file" insert_data_to_db_balance_ver2.php
and a folder named uploads
location

Here is the content of this folder:

folder
Here is the relevant code of the file mentioned above:

 <?php
if(!isset($_SESSION['user_id'])){
  session_start();
}
require "fetch.php";
$user_id = $_SESSION['user_id'];
var_dump($user_id);
 //Insert statement into a string
 //require 'uploads/'.$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].'.html'; 
$homepage = file_get_contents("uploads/".$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html", 'r+') or die("Unable to open file!");

Here is the error message Iget:

error_message
On previous versions on the code I left the original file name. I changed it assumung that many users uoloading a file with the same name could cause a problem.
I know that the code can open the file but with a new name something doesn’t work.
What do I miss here?

#2

The current working directory is the root of the website, not the directory where the PHP file being executed resides. So when you use a relative path you won’t find the file.

What you need to instead is use __DIR__, which contains the directory name the current file is in:

file_get_contents(__DIR__. "/uploads/".$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html", 'r+')