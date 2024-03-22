Hello, can someone help me clean this code? It shows no output and fails to open file on file_get_contents(). Thank you in advance!



for index.php

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Java Compiler</title> </head> <body> <form method="POST" action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'] ; ?>" > <label>Select Language :</label> <select name="language" style="margin-bottom: 10px;margin-top: 10px; "> <!--<option value="cpp">C++</option> <option value="c">C</option>--> <option value="java">JAVA</option> </select></br> <textarea placeholder="// Enter your code here. (* The Class Name MUST Be code *)" name="code" rows="16" cols="80"></textarea> </br></br> <label style="margin-bottom: 10px;margin-top: 10px; ">Input : </label></br></br> <textarea placeholder="// Enter your inputs here." name="input" rows="10" cols="80"></textarea> </br> </br><input type="submit" name="run" value="Run"> </form> </body> </html> <?php if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST') { if ($_POST['language']=='java'){ include("java.php"); } } ?>

for java.php