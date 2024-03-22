Hello, can someone help me clean this code? It shows no output and fails to open file on file_get_contents(). Thank you in advance!
for index.php
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Java Compiler</title>
</head>
<body>
<form method="POST" action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'] ; ?>" >
<label>Select Language :</label>
<select name="language" style="margin-bottom: 10px;margin-top: 10px; ">
<!--<option value="cpp">C++</option>
<option value="c">C</option>-->
<option value="java">JAVA</option>
</select></br>
<textarea placeholder="// Enter your code here. (* The Class Name MUST Be code *)" name="code" rows="16" cols="80"></textarea>
</br></br>
<label style="margin-bottom: 10px;margin-top: 10px; ">Input : </label></br></br>
<textarea placeholder="// Enter your inputs here." name="input" rows="10" cols="80"></textarea>
</br>
</br><input type="submit" name="run" value="Run">
</form>
</body>
</html>
<?php
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST')
{
if ($_POST['language']=='java'){
include("java.php");
}
}
?>
for java.php
<?php
$output = "";
putenv("PATH=C:\Program Files\Java\jdk-21\bin");
//shell_exec("javac code.java 2>&1");
//echo shell_exec("java code 2>&1");
// Variables
$cc = "javac"; // CMD Command for Compiling the code file
$out = "java code"; // CMD Command for executing the code file
$code = $_POST['code']; // Getting the value of the code field
$input = $_POST['input']; // Getting the values of the inputs field
$code_path = "code.java"; // The path of the code file for compileing
$input_file = "input.txt"; // The path of the input file
$error_file = "error.txt"; // The path of the error file
$runtime_file = "runtime.txt"; // The path of the runtime errors file ( Stores the runtime errors in the program )
$executable = "*.class";
$command = $cc . " " .$code_path; // CMD Compile permission
$command_error = $command . " 2>".$error_file; // CMD Getting Errors Permission
$runtime_error_file = $out. " 2>".$runtime_file; // CMD Getting Runtime Erros Permission
$error_file_open = fopen($error_file,'w+') or die("Unable to open file!");
$file_code = fopen($code_path,'w+') or die("Unable to open file!");
fwrite($file_code,$code);
fclose($file_code);
$file_in = fopen($input_file,'w+') or die("Unable to open file!");
fwrite($file_in,$input);
fclose($file_in);
exec("cacls $executable /g everyone:f");
exec("cacls $error_file /g everyone:f");
// compiling the file
shell_exec($command);
$path = __DIR__ . 'error.txt';
$error = file_get_contents($error_file);
echo $error;
// the conditions
if (trim($error)=="")
{
if (trim($input)=="")
{
shell_exec($runtime_error_file);
$runtime_error= file_get_contents($runtime_file);
$output = shell_exec($out);
}else{
shell_exec($runtime_error_file);
$runtime_error= file_get_contents($runtime_file);
$out = $out . " < " .$input_file;
$output = shell_exec($out);
}
?>
<label style="margin-bottom: 10px;margin-top: 10px; ">Output : </label></br></br>
<textarea placeholder="// The result is :" rows="10" cols="80"><?php echo $output; ?></textarea>
<?php
}else if (!strpos($error,"error"))
{
if (trim($input) == "")
{
$output=shell_exec($out);
}else{
$out=$out." < ".$input_file;
$output=shell_exec($out);
}
?>
<label style="margin-bottom: 10px;margin-top: 10px; ">Output : </label></br></br>
<textarea placeholder="// The result is :" rows="10" cols="80"><?php echo $output; ?></textarea>
<?php
}else
{
?>
<label style="margin-bottom: 10px;margin-top: 10px; ">Output : </label></br></br>
<textarea placeholder="// The result is :" rows="10" cols="80"><?php echo "<pre>$error</pre>"; ?></textarea>
<?php
}
exec("del $code_path");
exec("del *.txt");
exec("del $executable");
?>