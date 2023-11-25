Failed to parse source map

Please this is what am facing
Please should I temporary source map? Though that’s what chat gpt told me the chat.openai website told me as part of the options to do to clear it temporary in my .env file
Or pls what are ur opinions I tried looking for the source map to rectify the issue but since am new to this error like this I just couldn’t locate it, this is the first time am experiencing something like this
This is only a warning telling you, that the source of a used library you have included is not available for debugging. Normally you can ignore this warning as you will not debug this code anyways
Yeah but I am not able to create a new account so I can view the website I created. Like immediately I click register button this thing shows up in my terminal but there’s no error in my developer tools section in my browser
So there is a bug in your software, but this has nothing to do with this warning.
You need to add some console.log in your code to debug what’s going on