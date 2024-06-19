Event Countdown Timer

Hello all. I have an events website and a countdown timer. The countdown works, but I’m seeing some strange behaviour when the time elapses.
Here’s an example of the timer working. This event is tomorrow (20th June) - which is approximately 8 hours away (until midnight):
If the event is today (19th June) - from looking at the code I’d expect the counters to display 0, and my custom message to be shown - however, the numbers are appearing as negatives, and my custom message is still hidden:
It’s probably really obvious, but I didn’t write this snippet.
Any help would be greatly appreciated as always.
(function () {
const second = 1000,
minute = second * 60,
hour = minute * 60,
day = hour * 24;
// Set the target date and time for the countdown (format: "MM/DD/YYYY HH:mm:ss")
const targetDateString = "06/20/2024 00:00:00";
const targetDate = new Date(targetDateString).getTime();
const updateCountdown = () => {
const now = new Date().getTime(), // Get the current date and time
distance = targetDate - now; // Calculate the time remaining until the target date
// Update the HTML elements with the remaining time
document.getElementById('days').innerText = Math.floor(distance / day);
document.getElementById('hours').innerText = Math.floor((distance % day) / hour);
document.getElementById('minutes').innerText = Math.floor((distance % hour) / minute);
document.getElementById('seconds').innerText = Math.floor((distance % minute) / second);
// Check if the target date has already passed
if (distance < 0) {
clearInterval(interval); // Stop the countdown timer
document.getElementById('days').innerText = '0';
document.getElementById('hours').innerText = '0';
document.getElementById('minutes').innerText = '0';
document.getElementById('seconds').innerText = '0';
// You can display an element at the end of the countdown with this ID
document.getElementById('todaymessage').style.display = 'block';
}
};
// Initial call to update countdown
updateCountdown();
// Update the countdown every second
const interval = setInterval(updateCountdown, 1000);
})();
You’re issue is this line.
// Initial call to update countdown
updateCountdown();
And that’s because updateCountdown has this block of code in it. the interval variable hasn’t been declared yet, so the line fails, hence why you don’t get your custom message, nor do the numbers stop at 0.
if (distance < 0) {
clearInterval(interval); // Stop the countdown timer
To resolve it, just remove that line because it’s being initialized inside the declarattion for interval anyways.
// Initial call to update countdown
// updateCountdown(); <== remove this line!!!
// Update the countdown every second
const interval = setInterval(updateCountdown, 1000);
Though I personally would tweak the code a bit to prevent the flash of negatives which show once you’ve reached the thresh hold, and to reduce redundant code
const updateCountdown = () => {
let days = 0, hours = 0, minutes = 0, seconds = 0;
const now = new Date().getTime(), // Get the current date and time
// Calculate the time remaining until the target date
distance = targetDate - now;
// Check if the target date has already passed
if (distance <= 0) {
clearInterval(interval); // Stop the countdown timer
// Display a message at the end of the countdown with this ID
document.getElementById('todaymessage').style.display = 'block';
} else {
days = Math.floor(distance / day);
hours = Math.floor((distance % day) / hour);
minutes = Math.floor((distance % hour) / minute);
seconds = Math.floor((distance % minute) / second);
}
// Update the HTML elements with the remaining time
document.getElementById('days').innerText = days;
document.getElementById('hours').innerText = hours;
document.getElementById('minutes').innerText = minutes;
document.getElementById('seconds').innerText = seconds;
};
That is awesome. Thank you so much for the quick reply.
We have a slight issue!
This code is on a Webflow website, and the website is reading the Event Date from my CMS.
If I remove the following line:
// Initial call to update countdown
updateCountdown();
Without that line
when the page loads, you see the placeholder numbers first, and then it quickly loads the correct numbers.
With that line
the page shows the correct numbers straight away and there’s no quick change on load.
I’m guessing that line is there for that very purpose. Does that make sense?
Can we initiate higher up in the code or tweak it slightly?
And just to clarify, I get the Event Date dynamically like so:
I would just hide the placeholders until they’re initialized.
add a display none to the event-header9_number-wrapper class to hide all of the placeholders
.event-header9_number-wrapper {border: 1px solid #000; display:none;}
then add this to the bottom of the updateCountdown method which will show them when they’re initialized.
document.querySelectorAll(".event-header9_number-wrapper").forEach((item) => {
item.style.display = 'block';;
});
Good idea. Thank you. Let me put it all together,