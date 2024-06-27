Event Countdown Timer

(For the record, i was sent the link in PM.)

const startDateString = "Jun 27, 2024"; const startDate = new Date(startDateString).getTime(); const endDateString = "Jun 27, 2024"; const endDate = new Date(endDateString).getTime();

If there is no time listed on the date string, it’s assumed to be midnight.

The distance between Jun 27, 2024 00:00:00 and Jun 27, 2024 00:00:00 is 0 seconds, and it is in the past.

You have to change your End Date. (Or if this is a failure of the thing putting the strings in, go fix the thing putting the strings in so it puts the time in too!)