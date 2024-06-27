Event Countdown Timer

Can you link me this page? I’d like to see the incoming and outgoing data.
(For the record, i was sent the link in PM.)
const startDateString = "Jun 27, 2024";
const startDate = new Date(startDateString).getTime();
const endDateString = "Jun 27, 2024";
const endDate = new Date(endDateString).getTime();
If there is no time listed on the date string, it’s assumed to be midnight.
The distance between Jun 27, 2024 00:00:00 and Jun 27, 2024 00:00:00 is 0 seconds, and it is in the past.
You have to change your End Date. (Or if this is a failure of the thing putting the strings in, go fix the thing putting the strings in so it puts the time in too!)
Ok, so basically I have to change the end date to Jun 28, 2024 00:00:01?
If you’ve manually put these strings into the file, change the end date to Jun 27, 2024 23:59:59.
If you’re getting this string from a script (which… it looks like you might be?) the script isnt returning the time component of your string, which is a problem.
Understood. If I adjust my date field to include a time picker - I believe that should resolve the problem.
Ok, so I have set the Start Date to be Jun 27th 00:05, and the End Date to be Jun 27th 23:55:
Hopefully the time is being utilised now - I’m still receiving the ‘past-message’ (please check URL)
Your javascript still just shows the dates in it. Whatever you’re using to fill the
startDateString and
endDateString isnt putting the time in there.
If I just set all the end dates to be the day after - would this kind of logic resolve the problem?
If Today < start date AND < end date - show past message
If Today > start date AND < end date - show current message
If Today < start date AND < end date - show no message
If you set all your end dates to the day after, the logic you have now works. (and what you’ve posted IS what your logic is.)
Ok Sir… let me attempt to do that
if (distanceToStart < 0) {
if (distanceToEnd < 0) {
document.getElementById('past-message').style.display = 'block';
else {
document.getElementById('current-message').style.display = 'block';
(if the previous AND was not true, this AND must be true.)
else {
days = Math.floor(distanceToStart / day);
hours = Math.floor((distanceToStart % day) / hour);
minutes = Math.floor((distanceToStart % hour) / minute);
seconds = Math.floor((distanceToStart % minute) / second);
(if the first condition was not true, this AND must be true, because distancetoStart was greater than 0, and distancetoend will always be greater than distancetostart because thats how time works.)
Can we see how your current code got derived?