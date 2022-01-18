Error This site can’t be reached

When I open localhost(I set it to php.local ) in browser, I get the following error from browser:

This site can’t be reached

This happens exactly when I use dotenv:

$dotenv = Dotenv\Dotenv::createImmutable(BASEPATH); $dotenv->load();

This codes Work well with CodeRunner plugin in VSCode.

But it gives an error in the browser unless these lines are commented.

What’s the solution?

The structure and code of my project is as follows.

Structure:

bootstrap init.php vendor .env index.php

Pages:

//init.php <?php define('BASEPATH', __DIR__ . '/../'); include BASEPATH . '/vendor/autoload.php'; $dotenv = Dotenv\Dotenv::createImmutable(BASEPATH); $dotenv->load();

//index.php <?php include 'bootstrap/init.php'; var_dump($_ENV);

.env: