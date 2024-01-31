Error retrieving form input value in window onload function

My html code displays a table, which includes an input (fname).
After the table, I have this script:
<script>
window.onload = function () {
varSepType =document.getElementById('fname').value
window.alert(varSepType);
ChangeSName(varSepType);
}
</script>
The purpose of the script is to call a function, which changes the colour of one table element. I don’t want to set the colour in the table code, because the function is also called by an onChange and I want the code to not be duplicated.
However, the console says “Uncaught TypeError: document.getElementById(…) is null”, despite the input having am initial value (it is set to a session variable & I can see on screen that it has been set).
I’m using WordPress.
Any ideas, please?