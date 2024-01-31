Error retrieving form input value in window onload function

My html code displays a table, which includes an input (fname).

After the table, I have this script:

<script> window.onload = function () { varSepType =document.getElementById('fname').value window.alert(varSepType); ChangeSName(varSepType); } </script>

The purpose of the script is to call a function, which changes the colour of one table element. I don’t want to set the colour in the table code, because the function is also called by an onChange and I want the code to not be duplicated.

However, the console says “Uncaught TypeError: document.getElementById(…) is null”, despite the input having am initial value (it is set to a session variable & I can see on screen that it has been set).

I’m using WordPress.

Any ideas, please?