Trouble with: getElementById("input Text To Save").value;

Hello ,
I need Help .
I am getting an error for this statement :
var textToSave = document.getElementById(“inputTextToSave”).value;
Console Error:
LIVE-Code-Editor-2-Panes-WIP.html:90 Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘value’)
at saveTextAsFile (LIVE-Code-Editor-2-Panes-WIP.html:90:64)
at HTMLButtonElement.onclick (LIVE-Code-Editor-2-Panes-WIP.html:59:48)
Here is the complete code:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<style>
textarea, iframe {
border:2px solid #400040;
height:600px;
width:100%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<table border="2" width="100%" height="100%"> <tr bgcolor="#efdfff"><th>
<table width="100%" height="100%" border="0" cellspacing="5" cellpadding="5">
<tr>
<td width="50%" scope="col"> </td>
<td width="50%" scope="col" align="left">
<center><input onclick="runCode();" type="button" value= "Run Code!"></center>
</td>
</tr>
<td>
<form>
<center><b>Paste Your Html Js CSS Code here!</b></center>
<textarea name="sourceCode" id="sourceCode" id="inputTextToSave">
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Title of the document</title>
<style>
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1> Welcome Coders!</h1>
<p> Write HTML, Javascript or CSS here & click run code!
</p>
<script>
</script>
</body>
</html>
</textarea>
</form>
</td>
<td><b><center>Output</b></center>
<iframe name="targetCode" id="targetCode"> </iframe> </td>
</table>
<table>
<tr>
<td>Filename to Save As:</td>
<td><input id="inputFileNameToSaveAs"></input></td>
<td><button onclick="saveTextAsFile()">Save File To Downloads</button></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Select a File to Load:</td>
<td><input type="file" id="fileToLoad"></td>
<td><button onclick="loadFileAsText()">Load Selected File</button><td>
</tr>
</table>
<script>
function runCode() {
var content = document.getElementById('sourceCode').value;
var iframe = document.getElementById('targetCode');
iframe = (iframe.contentWindow)?iframe.contentWindow:(iframe.contentDocument)? iframe.contentDocument.document:
iframe.contentDocument;
iframe.document.open();
iframe.document.write(content);
iframe.document.close();
return false;
}
runCode();
</script>
</tr>
</th>
</table>
<script type="text/javascript">
function saveTextAsFile()
{
var textToSave = document.getElementById("inputTextToSave").value;
var textToSaveAsBlob = new Blob([textToSave], {type:"text/plain"});
var textToSaveAsURL = window.URL.createObjectURL(textToSaveAsBlob);
var fileNameToSaveAs = document.getElementById("inputFileNameToSaveAs").value;
var downloadLink = document.createElement("a");
downloadLink.download = fileNameToSaveAs;
downloadLink.innerHTML = "Download File";
downloadLink.href = textToSaveAsURL;
downloadLink.onclick = destroyClickedElement;
downloadLink.style.display = "none";
document.body.appendChild(downloadLink);
downloadLink.click();
}
function destroyClickedElement(event)
{
document.body.removeChild(event.target);
}
function loadFileAsText()
{
var fileToLoad = document.getElementById("fileToLoad").files[0];
var fileReader = new FileReader();
fileReader.onload = function(fileLoadedEvent)
{
var textFromFileLoaded = fileLoadedEvent.target.result;
document.getElementById("inputTextToSave").value = textFromFileLoaded;
};
fileReader.readAsText(fileToLoad, "UTF-8");
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
Thanks for your Help…