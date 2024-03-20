Trouble with: getElementById("input Text To Save").value;

Hello ,

I need Help .

I am getting an error for this statement :

var textToSave = document.getElementById(“inputTextToSave”).value;

Console Error:

LIVE-Code-Editor-2-Panes-WIP.html:90 Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘value’)

at saveTextAsFile (LIVE-Code-Editor-2-Panes-WIP.html:90:64)

at HTMLButtonElement.onclick (LIVE-Code-Editor-2-Panes-WIP.html:59:48)

Here is the complete code:

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <style> textarea, iframe { border:2px solid #400040; height:600px; width:100%; } </style> </head> <body> <table border="2" width="100%" height="100%"> <tr bgcolor="#efdfff"><th> <table width="100%" height="100%" border="0" cellspacing="5" cellpadding="5"> <tr> <td width="50%" scope="col"> </td> <td width="50%" scope="col" align="left"> <center><input onclick="runCode();" type="button" value= "Run Code!"></center> </td> </tr> <td> <form> <center><b>Paste Your Html Js CSS Code here!</b></center> <textarea name="sourceCode" id="sourceCode" id="inputTextToSave"> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Title of the document</title> <style> </style> </head> <body> <h1> Welcome Coders!</h1> <p> Write HTML, Javascript or CSS here & click run code! </p> <script> </script> </body> </html> </textarea> </form> </td> <td><b><center>Output</b></center> <iframe name="targetCode" id="targetCode"> </iframe> </td> </table> <table> <tr> <td>Filename to Save As:</td> <td><input id="inputFileNameToSaveAs"></input></td> <td><button onclick="saveTextAsFile()">Save File To Downloads</button></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Select a File to Load:</td> <td><input type="file" id="fileToLoad"></td> <td><button onclick="loadFileAsText()">Load Selected File</button><td> </tr> </table> <script> function runCode() { var content = document.getElementById('sourceCode').value; var iframe = document.getElementById('targetCode'); iframe = (iframe.contentWindow)?iframe.contentWindow:(iframe.contentDocument)? iframe.contentDocument.document: iframe.contentDocument; iframe.document.open(); iframe.document.write(content); iframe.document.close(); return false; } runCode(); </script> </tr> </th> </table> <script type="text/javascript"> function saveTextAsFile() { var textToSave = document.getElementById("inputTextToSave").value; var textToSaveAsBlob = new Blob([textToSave], {type:"text/plain"}); var textToSaveAsURL = window.URL.createObjectURL(textToSaveAsBlob); var fileNameToSaveAs = document.getElementById("inputFileNameToSaveAs").value; var downloadLink = document.createElement("a"); downloadLink.download = fileNameToSaveAs; downloadLink.innerHTML = "Download File"; downloadLink.href = textToSaveAsURL; downloadLink.onclick = destroyClickedElement; downloadLink.style.display = "none"; document.body.appendChild(downloadLink); downloadLink.click(); } function destroyClickedElement(event) { document.body.removeChild(event.target); } function loadFileAsText() { var fileToLoad = document.getElementById("fileToLoad").files[0]; var fileReader = new FileReader(); fileReader.onload = function(fileLoadedEvent) { var textFromFileLoaded = fileLoadedEvent.target.result; document.getElementById("inputTextToSave").value = textFromFileLoaded; }; fileReader.readAsText(fileToLoad, "UTF-8"); } </script> </body> </html>

Thanks for your Help…