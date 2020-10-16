Emails not being sent in php

When I try to send an email with PHP and this code:

$to = "myicloud@icloud.com"; $subject = "Test"; $txt = "Test"; $headers = "From: mygmail@gmail.com"; mail($to,$subject,$txt,$headers);

my php.ini [mail function] :

[mail function]

SMTP=smtp.gmail.com

smtp_port=587

sendmail_from = mygmail@gmail.com

sendmail_path = ““C:\xampp\sendmail\sendmail.exe” -t”

and sendmail.ini :

[sendmail]

smtp_server=smtp.gmail.com

smtp_port=587

error_logfile=error.log

debug_logfile=debug.log

auth_username=mygmail@gmail.com

auth_password=XXXXXXXXX

Can you please tell me what is wrong? There is no error and mygmail@gmail.com is my not what I typed in and same with myicloud@icloud.com and XXXXXXXXX