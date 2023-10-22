Email input accessible outside div but not inside

I have an email type input inside a div, visible, but cannot access it, not selectable (cursor isn’t changing). I have another email input outside the div which is selectable. What might be causing this? This is the CSS

#Step1 {
    position: absolute;
    top: 15%;
    left: 25%;
    height: 70%;
    width: 50%;
}

HTML

<div id="Step1">
        <input type="email" name="Email" id="">
    </div>
Something that you haven’t shown us is causing it :slight_smile:

The code you posted above works fine on its own.

You probably have other elements on the page that have a higher z-index and are covering that element or could be a few other things. We’d need to see the complete set up.

You can try adding a high z-index just to see if that is the issue but otherwise we will need more code to debug properly :slight_smile:

#Step1 {
    position: absolute;
    top: 15%;
    left: 25%;
    height: 70%;
    width: 50%;
  z-index:999;
}

Bear in mind that stacking levels are controlled by the closest positioned ancestor (that has a z-index other than auto) so you may need to go back up the tree to find it.

(Beware of using absolute positioning in a fluid responsive environment as it needs to be tightly controlled.)

Elements within the div not accessible if the div is absolute positioned, but accessible if relative. Problem is, div won’t move using relative position.