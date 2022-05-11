Element between word cause problems with word-break

On part of my website I have the following (my word):

<span>m</span><span>y</span><span> </span><span>w</span><span>o</span><span>r</span><span>d</span>

When the browser window is reduced and hits the last letter “d”, “word” ends up on the next line. The parent of the spans has the following settings:

word-break: break-word; white-space: break-spaces; … So everything works as it should:

The problem is that I need to add an empty div / span (which does not contain a character) between “wo” and “rd” in “word”. When I do this, the word gets disconnected, ie. if it needs to be wrapped to the next line, it is “rd” instead of “word” that ends up on the next line.

The span to be added, it can not be anywhere but between the word. It works if the element is set to “inline”, but then I can not specify the width and height which is needed. I’ve also tried “absolute” and “fixed”.

Maybe there is a css setting that tells the browser to ignore the element in the “text analysis”? Anyone have an idea if it can be solved somehow?